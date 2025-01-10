<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT </dhhead>

To the Members of Utique Enterprises Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Utique Enterprises Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the

Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of

Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and Notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), as amended, in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March, 31, 2023, its loss including Other Comprehensive Income, its Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statement in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements" section of our Report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the

Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 35 of the accompanying Financial Statements in relation to restatement of previous periods presented, to account for investment at fair value in accordance with the principles of Fair Value Through Other

Comprehensive Income (FVTOCI) in compliance with Ind AS

109.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the

Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report for the year ended March 31, 2023.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report but does not include the Financial Statements, and our Auditor’s Report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements do not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, Financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income, Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of the appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)

(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditor’s Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including anysignificant in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matter

The comparative financial information of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2022 prepared in accordance with

Indian Accounting Standards, included in these financial statements, have been audited by the predecessor auditor.

The Report of the predecessor Auditor on the comparative financial information dated May 30, 2022 expressed an unmodified opinion.

Our opinion is not qualified in respect of this matter.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order,

2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the

Act, we give in the Annexure ‘A’ a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure ‘B’; (g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2023 has been paid/ provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the

Act;

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014

(as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts, which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education & Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding

Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the

Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement. v. The Company has not declared and paid dividend during the current year. vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts)

Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023 and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

Annexure ‘A’ to Independent Auditor’s Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our Report of even date to the members of Utique Enterprises Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2023. i. (a) (A) The Company has generally maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not have Intangible Assets, therefore reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(b) As explained to us, Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company have been physically verified by the Management during the year, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the Financial Statements, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. (d) Based on the records examined by us and information and explanation given to us by the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets. Accordingly, the reporting requirements of clause i(d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (e) Based on the representation by the management and the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions

(Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and Rules made thereunder. ii. (a) According to information and explanation provided to us, the company carries out all its trades with the recognized exchange. There are no physical stock lying with the company as at March 31, 2023. The inventory as stock-in-trade is held with registered intermediaries and these have been confirmed by the registered broker.

(b) Based on the records examined by us and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not availed any facility from banks on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly reporting requirement of clause ii(b) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the company. iii. Based on the representation by the management and the information and explanations furnished to us, during the year the Company has not made any loans or provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly reporting requirement of

Clause iii(a), (b), (c), (d), (e), (f) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the Company. iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not directly or indirectly advanced loan to the persons covered under

Section 185 of the Act or given guarantees or securities in connection with the loan taken by such persons and has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the

Act, in respect of investments, loans, guarantee or security given, as applicable. v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of

Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent applicable. Accordingly, reporting requirement of clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the Company. vi. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of the activities undertaken by the Company. Accordingly, reporting requirement of clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the company. vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, employees’ state insurance, sales tax, income tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, goods and services tax and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities except few delay in payment of Professional Tax, Goods & Service Tax (GST), these delays ranged from 2 days to 365 days.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees’ State

Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Goods and

Service tax, Duty of customs, Duty of excise, Value added tax, Cess and Other Statutory Dues as applicable were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no statutory dues as referred to in clause vii (a) above, which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2023 on account of any dispute. viii. According to information and explanations given to us and the examination of records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961. Accordingly reporting requirement of clause (viii) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the Company. ix. Based on the examination of records of the Company and information and explanation give to us, the Company has not availed any loans from any lender. Accordingly, reporting requirement of clause (ix) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company. x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting requirement of clause x(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company during the year has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures. Accordingly, the reporting requirement of clause x(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi. (a) Based on the audit procedures performed by us and according to the information and explanation given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of

Section 143 of the Act has been filed by auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, no whistle blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the reporting requirement of clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc. as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards. xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit. xv. According to the information and explanation given to us during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, the reporting requirement of clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting requirement of clause xvi(a) of paragraph 3 the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) On the basis of examination of records and according to the information and explanation given to us by the Company, the Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting requirement of clause xvi(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

Accordingly, the reporting requirement of clause xvi(c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) As represented by the Management, the Group does not have any Core Investment Company

(CIC) as part of the Group as per the definition of

Group contained in the Core Investment Companies

(Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016. Accordingly, the reporting requirement of clause xvi(d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses only during the immediately preceding financial year of 104.85 Lakhs but has not incurred any cash losses during the current financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the reporting requirement of clause (xviii) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the Company. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. (a) Based on the examination of records of the Company and according to the information and explanation given to us by the Company, in respect of other than ongoing projects, there were no unspent amount that were required to be transferred to a

Fund specified in Schedule VII in compliance with second proviso to sub-section 5 of Section 135 of the Act.

(b) Based on the examination of records of the Company, and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of ongoing projects there were no unspent amount that were required to be transferred to special account in compliance with provision of sub-section 6 of

Section 135 of the Act.

Annexure ‘B’ to Independent Auditor’s Report

Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report of even date to the members of Utique Enterprises Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2023

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of Utique Enterprises Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal

Financial Controls ("the Guidance Note") with reference to Financial Statements issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to these Financial

Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on

Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls reference to these Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls reference to these Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Financial Statements

A company’s internal financial controls with reference these Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial controls with reference to these Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the

Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to these Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to these Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to these Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to these Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to these Financial

Statements were operating effectively as at March 31,

2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.