Summary

Unique Enterprises Limited (Formerly known as Apple Finance Limited) was incorporated in October, 1985. Promoted by Atul Nishar, the Company was engaged into Computer Education and Financial Services. The Company had a wholly-owned subsidiary, Apple Asset Management Limited (AAML). The said subsidiary was in the business of managing Schemes of Apple Mutual Fund, viz. Apple Midas Fund - The Gold Share and Apple Platinum Share. Effective December 27, 1999, both the Schemes of Apple Mutual Fund were taken over by Birla Mutual Fund and since then, the said subsidiary did not carry on any business. In 1996, the Company hived off its Computer Education Division to Aptech Limited through the Scheme of Reconstruction/ Arrangement sanctioned by the High Court of Judicature at Bombay, and was left with the NBFC business. Thereafter, it stopped the NBFC business in 1999 as the same was no longer viable for the Company and recently ventured into Trading and Consultancy businesses. Effective February 4, 2020, the name of the Company was changed from Apple Finance Limited to Utique Enterprises Limited. The Company is presently engaged in general trading of precious metal and trading in derivatives on recognized exchanges.

