SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹7.41
Prev. Close₹7.26
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.14
Day's High₹7.59
Day's Low₹7
52 Week's High₹11.85
52 Week's Low₹6.06
Book Value₹13.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)39.53
P/E38.21
EPS0.19
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.67
55.67
55.67
55.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.07
12.74
14.61
-22.37
Net Worth
69.74
68.41
70.28
33.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.69
3.58
-2.09
0.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
1.91
3.49
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.91
3.49
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.24
5.31
2.03
1.79
1.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Mahesh Raghavan Menon
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
P B Deshpande
Independent Director
Jayanty Ramakrishna Sarma
Independent Director
Vidhi Bipin Mandaliya
Non Executive Director
Pravin Rohidas Vast
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Utique Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Unique Enterprises Limited (Formerly known as Apple Finance Limited) was incorporated in October, 1985. Promoted by Atul Nishar, the Company was engaged into Computer Education and Financial Services. The Company had a wholly-owned subsidiary, Apple Asset Management Limited (AAML). The said subsidiary was in the business of managing Schemes of Apple Mutual Fund, viz. Apple Midas Fund - The Gold Share and Apple Platinum Share. Effective December 27, 1999, both the Schemes of Apple Mutual Fund were taken over by Birla Mutual Fund and since then, the said subsidiary did not carry on any business. In 1996, the Company hived off its Computer Education Division to Aptech Limited through the Scheme of Reconstruction/ Arrangement sanctioned by the High Court of Judicature at Bombay, and was left with the NBFC business. Thereafter, it stopped the NBFC business in 1999 as the same was no longer viable for the Company and recently ventured into Trading and Consultancy businesses. Effective February 4, 2020, the name of the Company was changed from Apple Finance Limited to Utique Enterprises Limited. The Company is presently engaged in general trading of precious metal and trading in derivatives on recognized exchanges.
Read More
The Utique Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Utique Enterprises Ltd is ₹39.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Utique Enterprises Ltd is 38.21 and 0.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Utique Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Utique Enterprises Ltd is ₹6.06 and ₹11.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Utique Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.72%, 3 Years at -18.07%, 1 Year at -0.27%, 6 Month at -12.74%, 3 Month at 0.28% and 1 Month at 2.25%.
