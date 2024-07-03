iifl-logo-icon 1
Utique Enterprises Ltd Share Price

7.1
(-2.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.41
  • Day's High7.59
  • 52 Wk High11.85
  • Prev. Close7.26
  • Day's Low7
  • 52 Wk Low 6.06
  • Turnover (lac)2.14
  • P/E38.21
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.23
  • EPS0.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)39.53
  • Div. Yield0
Utique Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

7.41

Prev. Close

7.26

Turnover(Lac.)

2.14

Day's High

7.59

Day's Low

7

52 Week's High

11.85

52 Week's Low

6.06

Book Value

13.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

39.53

P/E

38.21

EPS

0.19

Divi. Yield

0

Utique Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

Utique Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Utique Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.98%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 92.98%

Custodian: 5.95%

Share Price

Utique Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

55.67

55.67

55.67

55.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.07

12.74

14.61

-22.37

Net Worth

69.74

68.41

70.28

33.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.69

3.58

-2.09

0.27

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

1.91

3.49

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.91

3.49

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.24

5.31

2.03

1.79

1.56

Utique Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Utique Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Mahesh Raghavan Menon

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

P B Deshpande

Independent Director

Jayanty Ramakrishna Sarma

Independent Director

Vidhi Bipin Mandaliya

Non Executive Director

Pravin Rohidas Vast

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Utique Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Unique Enterprises Limited (Formerly known as Apple Finance Limited) was incorporated in October, 1985. Promoted by Atul Nishar, the Company was engaged into Computer Education and Financial Services. The Company had a wholly-owned subsidiary, Apple Asset Management Limited (AAML). The said subsidiary was in the business of managing Schemes of Apple Mutual Fund, viz. Apple Midas Fund - The Gold Share and Apple Platinum Share. Effective December 27, 1999, both the Schemes of Apple Mutual Fund were taken over by Birla Mutual Fund and since then, the said subsidiary did not carry on any business. In 1996, the Company hived off its Computer Education Division to Aptech Limited through the Scheme of Reconstruction/ Arrangement sanctioned by the High Court of Judicature at Bombay, and was left with the NBFC business. Thereafter, it stopped the NBFC business in 1999 as the same was no longer viable for the Company and recently ventured into Trading and Consultancy businesses. Effective February 4, 2020, the name of the Company was changed from Apple Finance Limited to Utique Enterprises Limited. The Company is presently engaged in general trading of precious metal and trading in derivatives on recognized exchanges.
Company FAQs

What is the Utique Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Utique Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Utique Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Utique Enterprises Ltd is ₹39.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Utique Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Utique Enterprises Ltd is 38.21 and 0.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Utique Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Utique Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Utique Enterprises Ltd is ₹6.06 and ₹11.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Utique Enterprises Ltd?

Utique Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.72%, 3 Years at -18.07%, 1 Year at -0.27%, 6 Month at -12.74%, 3 Month at 0.28% and 1 Month at 2.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Utique Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Utique Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.99 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 92.98 %

