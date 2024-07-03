iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Utique Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

7.14
(1.71%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Sept-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

0

0.95

0

1.03

0.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0.95

0

1.03

0.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.15

0.53

1.06

0.49

2.94

Total Income

3.15

1.47

1.06

1.51

3.82

Total Expenditure

0.31

1.62

0.18

1.71

1.32

PBIDT

2.84

-0.15

0.89

-0.2

2.5

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

2.84

-0.15

0.89

-0.2

2.5

Depreciation

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

2.81

-0.18

0.85

-0.23

2.46

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.81

-0.18

0.85

-0.23

2.46

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.81

-0.18

0.85

-0.23

2.46

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.5

-0.03

0.15

-0.04

0.44

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

55.67

55.67

55.67

55.67

55.67

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

-15.78

0

-19.41

284.09

PBDTM(%)

0

-15.78

0

-19.41

284.09

PATM(%)

0

-18.94

0

-22.33

279.54

Utique Enterp.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Utique Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.