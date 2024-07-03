Utique Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Sept-2021
|Jun-2021
|Mar-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
0
0.95
0
1.03
0.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0.95
0
1.03
0.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.15
0.53
1.06
0.49
2.94
Total Income
3.15
1.47
1.06
1.51
3.82
Total Expenditure
0.31
1.62
0.18
1.71
1.32
PBIDT
2.84
-0.15
0.89
-0.2
2.5
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
2.84
-0.15
0.89
-0.2
2.5
Depreciation
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.81
-0.18
0.85
-0.23
2.46
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.81
-0.18
0.85
-0.23
2.46
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.81
-0.18
0.85
-0.23
2.46
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.5
-0.03
0.15
-0.04
0.44
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
55.67
55.67
55.67
55.67
55.67
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
-15.78
0
-19.41
284.09
PBDTM(%)
0
-15.78
0
-19.41
284.09
PATM(%)
0
-18.94
0
-22.33
279.54
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.