Utique Enterprises Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2016
Gross Sales
0.95
0.88
3.35
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.95
0.88
3.35
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.74
3.77
4.9
1.66
1.18
Total Income
5.69
4.65
8.25
1.66
1.18
Total Expenditure
2.11
1.87
5.09
1.42
0.96
PBIDT
3.58
2.78
3.16
0.24
0.22
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
3.58
2.78
3.16
0.24
0.22
Depreciation
0.09
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
3.49
2.67
3.05
0.13
0.05
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.49
2.67
3.05
0.13
0.05
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.49
2.67
3.05
0.13
0.05
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.63
0.48
0.55
0.02
0.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
55.67
55.67
55.67
55.67
55.67
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
376.84
315.9
94.32
0
0
PBDTM(%)
376.84
315.9
94.32
0
0
PATM(%)
367.36
303.4
91.04
0
0
