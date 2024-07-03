iifl-logo-icon 1
Utique Enterprises Ltd Nine Monthly Results

7.2
(0.28%)
Jan 9, 2025|09:23:00 AM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2016

Gross Sales

0.95

0.88

3.35

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.95

0.88

3.35

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.74

3.77

4.9

1.66

1.18

Total Income

5.69

4.65

8.25

1.66

1.18

Total Expenditure

2.11

1.87

5.09

1.42

0.96

PBIDT

3.58

2.78

3.16

0.24

0.22

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

3.58

2.78

3.16

0.24

0.22

Depreciation

0.09

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.17

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

3.49

2.67

3.05

0.13

0.05

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.49

2.67

3.05

0.13

0.05

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.49

2.67

3.05

0.13

0.05

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.63

0.48

0.55

0.02

0.01

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

55.67

55.67

55.67

55.67

55.67

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

376.84

315.9

94.32

0

0

PBDTM(%)

376.84

315.9

94.32

0

0

PATM(%)

367.36

303.4

91.04

0

0

