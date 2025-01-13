Utique Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.67
55.67
55.67
55.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.07
12.74
14.61
-22.37
Net Worth
69.74
68.41
70.28
33.3
Minority Interest
Debt
1.18
0.5
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.22
0.03
2.96
0
Total Liabilities
71.14
68.94
73.24
33.3
Fixed Assets
1.37
0.79
0.46
4.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
15.16
14.08
28.16
0.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.1
3.86
0.52
0
Networking Capital
34.51
37.56
40.5
-0.23
Inventories
16.74
16.98
15.31
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
3.51
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
18.87
21.76
22.99
1.5
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.03
-0.06
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.08
-1.15
-1.25
-1.73
Cash
17
12.64
3.59
28.18
Total Assets
71.14
68.93
73.23
33.29
