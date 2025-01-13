iifl-logo-icon 1
Utique Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

6.82
(-3.40%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:20:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

55.67

55.67

55.67

55.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.07

12.74

14.61

-22.37

Net Worth

69.74

68.41

70.28

33.3

Minority Interest

Debt

1.18

0.5

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.22

0.03

2.96

0

Total Liabilities

71.14

68.94

73.24

33.3

Fixed Assets

1.37

0.79

0.46

4.43

Intangible Assets

Investments

15.16

14.08

28.16

0.91

Deferred Tax Asset Net

3.1

3.86

0.52

0

Networking Capital

34.51

37.56

40.5

-0.23

Inventories

16.74

16.98

15.31

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

3.51

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

18.87

21.76

22.99

1.5

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.03

-0.06

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.08

-1.15

-1.25

-1.73

Cash

17

12.64

3.59

28.18

Total Assets

71.14

68.93

73.23

33.29

