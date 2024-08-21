iifl-logo-icon 1
Utique Enterprises Ltd AGM

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
Please find our letter dated August 19, 2024 in regard to the 38th Annual General Meeting to schedule on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. We have to inform you that the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Book of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, September 19, 2024 to Wednesday, September 25, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.08.2024) Please find attached the Summary of Proceedings of the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday September 25, 2024 through Video Conferencing /Other Audio-Visual Means. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024) In continuation of our earlier letter dated September 26, 2024, we submit herewith the Revised and Amended Summary of Proceedings of the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company, giving explanation and clarification for the delay in submission of the Summary of Proceedings beyond 12 (twelve) hours from the occurrence of event or information. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)

Utique Enterp.: Related News

