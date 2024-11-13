iifl-logo-icon 1
Utique Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

Utique Enterp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Utique Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Please find attached our letter dated November 13, 2024 along with the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 together with Limited Review Report dated November 13, 2024 issued by Chaturvedi & Shah LLP, Chartered Accountants, Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Utique Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find attached our letter dated August 14, 2024 along with the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and the Limited Review Report issued by Chaturvedi & Shah LLP, Chartered Accountants, Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
Utique Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Companys Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter/year ended March 31 2024 Please find attached the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Year ended March 31, 2024 and the Report of Chaturvedi & Shah LLP, Chartered Accountants, Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
Utique Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/nine months ended December 31 2023. Please find attached the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/nine months ended December 31, 2023. Also enclosed is the Limited Review Report dated February 7, 2024 issued by Chaturvedi & Shah LLP, Chartered Accountants, Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)

