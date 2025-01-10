To the Members of V. B. Desai Financial Services Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of V. B. Desai Financial Services Limited (“the Company”) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss(including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the financial statements”). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013(“the Act”)in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards(Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and Profit including Other Comprehensive Income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of financial statement in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statement.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon. Based on the circumstances and facts of the Audit, there are no key audit matters to be reported.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive Income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on 31 March 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”.

g. As required by Section 197(16) of the Act, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provision of and limits laid down under Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts. We are informed that the company did not have any pending derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid the dividend during the year.

For N S Shetty & Co. Chartered Accountants FR No.: 0110101W N. S. Shetty Place : Mumbai Partner Date : May 22, 2023 M. No. 035083

ANNEXURE - A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets. (B) The Company didnt have any intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which fixed assets are verified. Property, Plant and Equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not own any immovable property, hence paragraph 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under Benami Transaction (prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventories of shares/stock lying in physical form, have been verified by the management at reasonable interval. The Company is maintaining proper records of inventories (securities). No material discrepancy was noticed between physical verification of stocks and book records. No physical verification is required in case of shares/stocks held in demat form by the Company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year, the Company has given additional loan to Company is as follows:

- Additional amount granted/provided during the year to Company Rs. Nil

- Balance outstanding as at the balance sheet date in respect of the loan granted during the year Rs. Nil

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has not granted loans during the year to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted loans to the company repayable on demand. Following are the details of the aggregate amount of loans granted to promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of Section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013: - Aggregate amount of loan repayable on demand granted to Company Rs. 97.04 Lakhs - % of loan to total loan 54.81%

(iv) There are no transactions as referred to in section 185 of the Act. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act with respect to the loans and investments made to the extent applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning from section 73 to 76 of the Act and the companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules 2014 (as amended) during the year. Hence, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company. Hence, paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed dues, including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, goods and service tax, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable to it and there were no such dues outstanding as at 31st March, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of income tax. sales tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty, goods and service tax and value added tax which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) The Company neither availed any loans or borrowings nor declared as wilful defaulter by any financial institution, banks, government or debenture holders during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and not availed any term loans from banks or financial institutions during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3 (x) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xi) (a) No material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4.

(c) As informed to us, the Company didnt receive any complaints from whistle-blower.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi company. Hence, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Ind AS. (xiv)

(a) In our opinion, the Company has adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the y ear audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Hence, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable. (xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Hence reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (a) to (d) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There is no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company is exempt from complying with Sec.135 of Companies Act, 2013.

Annexure - B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred in Para 2(f) under “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of V. B. Desai Financial Services Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal c ontrol over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of c ontrols, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.,