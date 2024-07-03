iifl-logo-icon 1
V B Desai Financial Services Ltd Share Price

34.82
(-3.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open34.99
  • Day's High34.99
  • 52 Wk High37.49
  • Prev. Close35.94
  • Day's Low34.82
  • 52 Wk Low 13.27
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E32.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value25.82
  • EPS1.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.77
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

V B Desai Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

34.99

Prev. Close

35.94

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

34.99

Day's Low

34.82

52 Week's High

37.49

52 Week's Low

13.27

Book Value

25.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.77

P/E

32.67

EPS

1.1

Divi. Yield

0

V B Desai Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

V B Desai Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

V B Desai Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.26%

Non-Promoter- 1.12%

Institutions: 1.11%

Non-Institutions: 56.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

V B Desai Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.54

4.54

4.54

4.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.95

6.48

6.17

5.81

Net Worth

11.49

11.02

10.71

10.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.02

0.1

-0.32

0.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

V B Desai Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT V B Desai Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Pradip R Shroff

Non Executive Director

Manoj T Shroff

Non Executive Director

Hemendara J Shroff

Chairman & Independent Directo

Samir R Dedhia

Non Executive Director

Rachana S Vijayakar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kamlesh M Gagavani

Independent Director

Nilesh Ramanlal Doshi

Independent Director

Jitendra Ratilal Shroff

Independent Director

SANJAY NATWARLAL KAPADIA

Independent Director

Sagar Yadav

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by V B Desai Financial Services Ltd

Summary

V B Desai Financial Services (VBDFS) promoted by V B Desai, I R Shroff and M Dhupelia, was incorporated in Sep.85. The Company has grown into a reliable and established name in the domestic Investment Banking and Corporate Advisory space. The Company provides Investment Banking and Financial Advisory services and caters to exclusive clientele. The Company has the unique distinction of combining tradition and values with innovation and adaptability required in todays ever changing and constantly evolving Capital Markets. It possesses an in-depth understanding of the financial sector to provide customized solutions and has had a recognizable presence in the Equity, Debt and Money Markets and has many path breaking deals to its credit. The Company offers a wide range of financial services under one roof which includes merchant banking services, corporate financing and debt placement services. The company is engaged in funding and non-funding activities. Apart from this, it is engaged in leasing, hire purchase, investment and consultancy. The Investment Banking division of Company provide the services comprising mainly of Merchant Banking, Mergers and Acquisitions; Strategic Partnerships, Valuation and Corporate Advisory, Capital Raising and Debt Raising/ Syndication. During 1993-94, VBDFS became a member of the NSE and the OTCEI and has started trading on these exchanges. The company came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 15 in Aug.94. With the issue of equity shares o
Company FAQs

What is the V B Desai Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The V B Desai Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹34.82 today.

What is the Market Cap of V B Desai Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of V B Desai Financial Services Ltd is ₹15.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of V B Desai Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of V B Desai Financial Services Ltd is 32.67 and 1.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of V B Desai Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a V B Desai Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of V B Desai Financial Services Ltd is ₹13.27 and ₹37.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of V B Desai Financial Services Ltd?

V B Desai Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.36%, 3 Years at 41.00%, 1 Year at 132.62%, 6 Month at 86.31%, 3 Month at 101.23% and 1 Month at 24.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of V B Desai Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of V B Desai Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.27 %
Institutions - 1.11 %
Public - 56.62 %

