Summary

V B Desai Financial Services (VBDFS) promoted by V B Desai, I R Shroff and M Dhupelia, was incorporated in Sep.85. The Company has grown into a reliable and established name in the domestic Investment Banking and Corporate Advisory space. The Company provides Investment Banking and Financial Advisory services and caters to exclusive clientele. The Company has the unique distinction of combining tradition and values with innovation and adaptability required in todays ever changing and constantly evolving Capital Markets. It possesses an in-depth understanding of the financial sector to provide customized solutions and has had a recognizable presence in the Equity, Debt and Money Markets and has many path breaking deals to its credit. The Company offers a wide range of financial services under one roof which includes merchant banking services, corporate financing and debt placement services. The company is engaged in funding and non-funding activities. Apart from this, it is engaged in leasing, hire purchase, investment and consultancy. The Investment Banking division of Company provide the services comprising mainly of Merchant Banking, Mergers and Acquisitions; Strategic Partnerships, Valuation and Corporate Advisory, Capital Raising and Debt Raising/ Syndication. During 1993-94, VBDFS became a member of the NSE and the OTCEI and has started trading on these exchanges. The company came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 15 in Aug.94. With the issue of equity shares o

