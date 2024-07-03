Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹34.99
Prev. Close₹35.94
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹34.99
Day's Low₹34.82
52 Week's High₹37.49
52 Week's Low₹13.27
Book Value₹25.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.77
P/E32.67
EPS1.1
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.54
4.54
4.54
4.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.95
6.48
6.17
5.81
Net Worth
11.49
11.02
10.71
10.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.02
0.1
-0.32
0.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Pradip R Shroff
Non Executive Director
Manoj T Shroff
Non Executive Director
Hemendara J Shroff
Chairman & Independent Directo
Samir R Dedhia
Non Executive Director
Rachana S Vijayakar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kamlesh M Gagavani
Independent Director
Nilesh Ramanlal Doshi
Independent Director
Jitendra Ratilal Shroff
Independent Director
SANJAY NATWARLAL KAPADIA
Independent Director
Sagar Yadav
Reports by V B Desai Financial Services Ltd
Summary
V B Desai Financial Services (VBDFS) promoted by V B Desai, I R Shroff and M Dhupelia, was incorporated in Sep.85. The Company has grown into a reliable and established name in the domestic Investment Banking and Corporate Advisory space. The Company provides Investment Banking and Financial Advisory services and caters to exclusive clientele. The Company has the unique distinction of combining tradition and values with innovation and adaptability required in todays ever changing and constantly evolving Capital Markets. It possesses an in-depth understanding of the financial sector to provide customized solutions and has had a recognizable presence in the Equity, Debt and Money Markets and has many path breaking deals to its credit. The Company offers a wide range of financial services under one roof which includes merchant banking services, corporate financing and debt placement services. The company is engaged in funding and non-funding activities. Apart from this, it is engaged in leasing, hire purchase, investment and consultancy. The Investment Banking division of Company provide the services comprising mainly of Merchant Banking, Mergers and Acquisitions; Strategic Partnerships, Valuation and Corporate Advisory, Capital Raising and Debt Raising/ Syndication. During 1993-94, VBDFS became a member of the NSE and the OTCEI and has started trading on these exchanges. The company came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 15 in Aug.94. With the issue of equity shares o
The V B Desai Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹34.82 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of V B Desai Financial Services Ltd is ₹15.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of V B Desai Financial Services Ltd is 32.67 and 1.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a V B Desai Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of V B Desai Financial Services Ltd is ₹13.27 and ₹37.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
V B Desai Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.36%, 3 Years at 41.00%, 1 Year at 132.62%, 6 Month at 86.31%, 3 Month at 101.23% and 1 Month at 24.36%.
