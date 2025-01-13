iifl-logo-icon 1
V B Desai Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

32.75
(4.63%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.54

4.54

4.54

4.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.95

6.48

6.17

5.81

Net Worth

11.49

11.02

10.71

10.35

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.49

11.02

10.71

10.35

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

8.67

8.67

8.54

8.21

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.1

0.09

0.11

0.11

Networking Capital

2.3

2.18

1.83

1.92

Inventories

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.43

0.38

0.27

0.14

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.56

2.35

2.15

2.28

Sundry Creditors

-0.32

-0.21

-0.16

-0.13

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.38

-0.35

-0.44

-0.38

Cash

0.4

0.08

0.21

0.1

Total Assets

11.47

11.02

10.7

10.35

