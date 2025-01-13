V B Desai Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.54
4.54
4.54
4.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.95
6.48
6.17
5.81
Net Worth
11.49
11.02
10.71
10.35
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.49
11.02
10.71
10.35
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.67
8.67
8.54
8.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.1
0.09
0.11
0.11
Networking Capital
2.3
2.18
1.83
1.92
Inventories
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.43
0.38
0.27
0.14
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.56
2.35
2.15
2.28
Sundry Creditors
-0.32
-0.21
-0.16
-0.13
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.38
-0.35
-0.44
-0.38
Cash
0.4
0.08
0.21
0.1
Total Assets
11.47
11.02
10.7
10.35
