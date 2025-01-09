V B Desai Financial Services Ltd Management Discussions

Overview

Management discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations include forward looking statements based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Company cannot assure that these assumptions and expectations are accurate. Although the management has considered future risks as part of the discussions, future uncertainties are not limited to the management perceptions.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulates capital market through the process of registering intermediaries and framing rules and regulations for each activity involving capital market functions. Your Company is one of the capital market intermediaries registered with SEBI as Category I Merchant Banker. The requirement of having trained personnel and infrastructure at various registered intermediaries is being implemented by SEBI which is helping the intermediaries to remain up-to-date in tune with global market conditions.

Industry structure and developments

The main activities of the Company are Merchant Banking and related activities. In the Merchant Banking activities, the Company mainly engaged in Company Share Valuation, ESOP Valuation, ESOP Advisory, assist in merger and acquisition, Due diligence of Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) Placement Memorandum, to act as Manager in Buy back of shares and in Acquisition, Takeover of Listed Companies and in Initial Public Offerings of SME companies. A positive economic and a conducive business and regulatory environment is expected to provide growth opportunities for Merchant Banking activities. The Company will continue to capitalize on Merchant Banking, Advisory Services and fund-raising opportunities by the growing economic needs of the industries.

Opportunities and Threats

A positive economic and a conducive business and regulatory environment is expected to provide growth opportunities for Merchant banking business. Your Company being a Financial Services Company (Merchant Banking and related activities), the Company seeks opportunities in Share Valuation, ESOP Valuation, ESOP Advisory, merger and acquisition, to act as Manager in Buy back of shares and in Acquisition, Takeover of Listed Companies and in Initial Public Offerings and in other capital market activities. The recement amendment in Rule 11UA allows only Merchant Bankers to calculate the fair value of shares issued by unlisted companies for the purpose of Section 56(2)(viib). This will provide significant business opportunities for the Company.

Segment wise performance

The Company has one segment i.e Merchant Banking and related services; therefore, segment wise reporting has not given. The income of the Company comprises of fees received on advisory services, Merchant Banking activities, Valuation and ESOP Advisory, Due diligence of AIF Placement Memorandum.

Outlook

The financial services sector has shown rapid growth with an improvement in the economic environment. Company will continue to capitalize the growing economic opportunities and looks forward in view of the reposed confidence of Investors in the capital market. With strengthening of the economy and stable economic environment, the Indian capital market is expected to perform well. The management will continue to focus on Merchant Banking activities and Advisory Services and endeavor to deliver best solutions to the clients to their satisfaction.

Risks and Concerns

Risk is an integral part of the business. Today financial services companies operate in increasingly complex, competitive and continuously evolving legislative and regulatory environment due to increasing globalisation, integration of world markets, newer and more complex products & transactions and an increasingly stringent regulatory framework. With its past long experience in financial service industry, dedicated and trained professionals the Company counter the threats to the best possible extent in its business operation.

Internal control system

The Company has a sound and adequate system of internal controls to monitor and control all the activities. The Company complies with all internal control policies and procedures as also other regulatory requirements.