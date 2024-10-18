|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|18 Oct 2024
|9 Oct 2024
|V.B.DESAI FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday the 18th October 2024 to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 18th October 2024 approved the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|V.B.DESAI FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday the 25th July 2024 to consider and approve un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. The outcome of the Board Meeting held on 25th July 2024 is given as per submission attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|V.B.DESAI FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 21st May 2024 to approve audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 and to consider any other matters with the permission of the Chairman.] The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 21st May 2024 approved the audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended an 31st March 2024. In terms of Regulation 33(3)(d), of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, the Auditors have given unmodified opinion of the financial results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jan 2024
|9 Jan 2024
|V.B.DESAI FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday the 18th January 2024 to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023. We submit the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023, approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 18th January 2024 with Limited Audit Report issued by the Auditors of the Company. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 18th January 2024, transacted and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 with Limited Audit Report issued by the Auditors of the Company, which is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.01.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.