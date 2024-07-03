V R Films & Studios Ltd Summary

V R Films & Studios Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name V R Films & Studios Private Limited on 31st December, 2007. The Company has taken over the running business of M/s Visual Reality, a proprietorship concern of one of its Promoter vide Business Takeover Agreement dated December 31, 2007. The name of the Company was changed to V R Films & Studios Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion from Private Company to Public Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai dated March 11, 2019. The Company undertakes activities relating to Dubbing, Film Imports and Distribution. The Company acquires foreign language films mainly from Hollywood and Chinese film industry and dub them in Indian Local language (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu etc.) and then distribute them theatrically or sub license to sub distributors across all licensed territories in all licensed languages including English.The Company operates its activities from the registered office and studios located in Mumbai. The Company has 3 dubbing studios obtained on rent in Mumbai. The Clients list includes some of the renowned names in Films and Television Industry such as Viacom 18 Media Private Limited, Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, Discovery Communications India, Paramount Pictures Corporation, Paramount Pictures International Limited etc.In April 2019, the Company issued 3,72,000 shares to public by raising capital aggregating to Rs 2.27 Cr.In December 2021, the Company inaugurated additional 10 multi-purpose studios which include 2 Dolby Atmos Theatres, 2 Dolby 5.1 Mixing studios, 6 stereo dubbing studios in Mumbai. In January 2022, the beta trial phase for VROTT was launched.In 2023, the Company acquired a lot of new innovative content from many internationally renowned companies in different languages on VROTT.