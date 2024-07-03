iifl-logo-icon 1
V R Films & Studios Ltd Share Price

25.94
(0.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open27.04
  • Day's High27.04
  • 52 Wk High44.3
  • Prev. Close25.88
  • Day's Low24.7
  • 52 Wk Low 22.02
  • Turnover (lac)1.94
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.1
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28.47
  • Div. Yield1.16
No Records Found

V R Films & Studios Ltd KEY RATIOS

V R Films & Studios Ltd Corporate Action

19 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

V R Films & Studios Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

V R Films & Studios Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|06:33 PM

06 Jan, 2025|06:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.77%

Non-Promoter- 28.22%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

V R Films & Studios Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.98

1.37

1.37

1.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.55

10.83

10.13

8.56

Net Worth

11.53

12.2

11.5

9.93

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

9.88

9.1

6.06

3.45

yoy growth (%)

8.58

50.2

75.43

0.28

Raw materials

1.14

1.93

-1.24

-0.87

As % of sales

11.55

21.25

20.49

25.2

Employee costs

-2.45

-2.63

-1.42

-1.17

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

2.4

2.5

0.42

0.2

Depreciation

-0.27

-0.27

-0.14

-0.15

Tax paid

-0.65

-0.76

-0.14

-0.14

Working capital

1.63

5.33

-0.99

0.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.58

50.2

75.43

0.28

Op profit growth

-8.9

209.58

-145.84

-498.86

EBIT growth

-10.83

228.29

31.79

22.52

Net profit growth

0.68

534.71

384.36

-79.1

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

V R Films & Studios Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT V R Films & Studios Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Manish Satprakash Dutt

Whole-time Director

Krishi Satprakash Dutt

Director

Pawan Kumar Dutt

Independent Director

Vishnu Vithalbhai Patel

Independent Director

Vaneeta Sridhar

Company Secretary

Aparna Akadkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by V R Films & Studios Ltd

Summary

V R Films & Studios Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name V R Films & Studios Private Limited on 31st December, 2007. The Company has taken over the running business of M/s Visual Reality, a proprietorship concern of one of its Promoter vide Business Takeover Agreement dated December 31, 2007. The name of the Company was changed to V R Films & Studios Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion from Private Company to Public Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai dated March 11, 2019. The Company undertakes activities relating to Dubbing, Film Imports and Distribution. The Company acquires foreign language films mainly from Hollywood and Chinese film industry and dub them in Indian Local language (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu etc.) and then distribute them theatrically or sub license to sub distributors across all licensed territories in all licensed languages including English.The Company operates its activities from the registered office and studios located in Mumbai. The Company has 3 dubbing studios obtained on rent in Mumbai. The Clients list includes some of the renowned names in Films and Television Industry such as Viacom 18 Media Private Limited, Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, Discovery Communications India, Paramount Pictures Corporation, Paramount Pictures International Limited etc.In April 2019, the Company issued 3,72,000 shares to public
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the V R Films & Studios Ltd share price today?

The V R Films & Studios Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.94 today.

What is the Market Cap of V R Films & Studios Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of V R Films & Studios Ltd is ₹28.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of V R Films & Studios Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of V R Films & Studios Ltd is 0 and 2.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of V R Films & Studios Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a V R Films & Studios Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of V R Films & Studios Ltd is ₹22.02 and ₹44.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of V R Films & Studios Ltd?

V R Films & Studios Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.92%, 3 Years at -19.29%, 1 Year at -36.55%, 6 Month at 5.59%, 3 Month at -9.64% and 1 Month at -12.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of V R Films & Studios Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of V R Films & Studios Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.77 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.23 %

