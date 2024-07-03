Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹27.04
Prev. Close₹25.88
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.94
Day's High₹27.04
Day's Low₹24.7
52 Week's High₹44.3
52 Week's Low₹22.02
Book Value₹10.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28.47
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield1.16
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.98
1.37
1.37
1.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.55
10.83
10.13
8.56
Net Worth
11.53
12.2
11.5
9.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
9.88
9.1
6.06
3.45
yoy growth (%)
8.58
50.2
75.43
0.28
Raw materials
1.14
1.93
-1.24
-0.87
As % of sales
11.55
21.25
20.49
25.2
Employee costs
-2.45
-2.63
-1.42
-1.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
2.4
2.5
0.42
0.2
Depreciation
-0.27
-0.27
-0.14
-0.15
Tax paid
-0.65
-0.76
-0.14
-0.14
Working capital
1.63
5.33
-0.99
0.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.58
50.2
75.43
0.28
Op profit growth
-8.9
209.58
-145.84
-498.86
EBIT growth
-10.83
228.29
31.79
22.52
Net profit growth
0.68
534.71
384.36
-79.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Manish Satprakash Dutt
Whole-time Director
Krishi Satprakash Dutt
Director
Pawan Kumar Dutt
Independent Director
Vishnu Vithalbhai Patel
Independent Director
Vaneeta Sridhar
Company Secretary
Aparna Akadkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by V R Films & Studios Ltd
Summary
V R Films & Studios Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name V R Films & Studios Private Limited on 31st December, 2007. The Company has taken over the running business of M/s Visual Reality, a proprietorship concern of one of its Promoter vide Business Takeover Agreement dated December 31, 2007. The name of the Company was changed to V R Films & Studios Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion from Private Company to Public Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai dated March 11, 2019. The Company undertakes activities relating to Dubbing, Film Imports and Distribution. The Company acquires foreign language films mainly from Hollywood and Chinese film industry and dub them in Indian Local language (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu etc.) and then distribute them theatrically or sub license to sub distributors across all licensed territories in all licensed languages including English.The Company operates its activities from the registered office and studios located in Mumbai. The Company has 3 dubbing studios obtained on rent in Mumbai. The Clients list includes some of the renowned names in Films and Television Industry such as Viacom 18 Media Private Limited, Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, Discovery Communications India, Paramount Pictures Corporation, Paramount Pictures International Limited etc.In April 2019, the Company issued 3,72,000 shares to public
Read More
The V R Films & Studios Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.94 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of V R Films & Studios Ltd is ₹28.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of V R Films & Studios Ltd is 0 and 2.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a V R Films & Studios Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of V R Films & Studios Ltd is ₹22.02 and ₹44.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
V R Films & Studios Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.92%, 3 Years at -19.29%, 1 Year at -36.55%, 6 Month at 5.59%, 3 Month at -9.64% and 1 Month at -12.77%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.