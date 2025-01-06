V R Films & Studios Ltd Cash Flow Statement

iifl-logo-icon 1
25.94
(0.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

2.4

2.5

0.42

0.2

Depreciation

-0.27

-0.27

-0.14

-0.15

Tax paid

-0.65

-0.76

-0.14

-0.14

Working capital

1.63

5.33

-0.99

0.16

Other operating items

Operating

3.1

6.79

-0.85

0.05

Capital expenditure

0.06

0.77

0.48

0.31

Free cash flow

3.16

7.56

-0.37

0.36

Equity raised

14.15

8.83

3.45

3.37

Investing

0

0

0

-0.5

Financing

-0.24

1.53

1.29

1.69

Dividends paid

0.27

0.14

0

0

Net in cash

17.35

18.07

4.36

4.93

