V R Films & Studios Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24.97
(0.36%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

9.88

9.1

6.06

3.45

yoy growth (%)

8.58

50.2

75.43

0.28

Raw materials

1.14

1.93

-1.24

-0.87

As % of sales

11.55

21.25

20.49

25.2

Employee costs

-2.45

-2.63

-1.42

-1.17

As % of sales

24.8

28.94

23.53

34.01

Other costs

-5.94

-5.52

-2.46

-3.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

60.19

60.65

40.61

99.54

Operating profit

2.62

2.88

0.93

-2.03

OPM

26.55

31.64

15.35

-58.76

Depreciation

-0.27

-0.27

-0.14

-0.15

Interest expense

-0.04

-0.24

-0.41

-0.43

Other income

0.1

0.15

0.04

2.82

Profit before tax

2.4

2.5

0.42

0.2

Taxes

-0.65

-0.76

-0.14

-0.14

Tax rate

-27.24

-30.6

-34.75

-72.54

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.75

1.74

0.27

0.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.75

1.74

0.27

0.05

yoy growth (%)

0.68

534.71

384.36

-79.1

NPM

17.73

19.12

4.52

1.63

