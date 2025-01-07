Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
9.88
9.1
6.06
3.45
yoy growth (%)
8.58
50.2
75.43
0.28
Raw materials
1.14
1.93
-1.24
-0.87
As % of sales
11.55
21.25
20.49
25.2
Employee costs
-2.45
-2.63
-1.42
-1.17
As % of sales
24.8
28.94
23.53
34.01
Other costs
-5.94
-5.52
-2.46
-3.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
60.19
60.65
40.61
99.54
Operating profit
2.62
2.88
0.93
-2.03
OPM
26.55
31.64
15.35
-58.76
Depreciation
-0.27
-0.27
-0.14
-0.15
Interest expense
-0.04
-0.24
-0.41
-0.43
Other income
0.1
0.15
0.04
2.82
Profit before tax
2.4
2.5
0.42
0.2
Taxes
-0.65
-0.76
-0.14
-0.14
Tax rate
-27.24
-30.6
-34.75
-72.54
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.75
1.74
0.27
0.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.75
1.74
0.27
0.05
yoy growth (%)
0.68
534.71
384.36
-79.1
NPM
17.73
19.12
4.52
1.63
