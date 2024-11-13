|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the company for quarter & Half year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|V R Films & Studios Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday September 04 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 04th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|V R Films & Studios Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on 13th August, 2024 at 03:00 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jun 2024
|25 Jun 2024
|Appointment of Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-25
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|V R Films & Studios Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 the standalone Audited Financial Statement and Cash flow statement of the company for the quarter, half year and year ended on 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2024
|25 Apr 2024
|V R Films & Studios Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Tuesday 30th April, 2024 Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 30 April, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Mar 2024
|29 Feb 2024
|V R Films & Studios Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Separate Board Meeting of Independent Directors to be held on Wednesday March 06th 2024 Outcome of The Separate Meeting of Independent Directors of The Company Held on Wednesday, March 06, 2024 at 03:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.03.2024)
