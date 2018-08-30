INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF VAISHNO CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED,

REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Vaishno Cement Company Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the statement of change in equity, the statement of Cash Flow statement for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013(‘the Act) in the manner so required and gives a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31st, 2024, its Profit, changes and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified u/s 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirement that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements does not cover the other auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidated the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material i individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to Influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SA we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may Involve collusion, forgery, Intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of Internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing your opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, Including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in Internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, statement on the matters specified in Paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that;

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit & Loss and Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standard referred to in section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial control over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in (Annexure -B).

g) With respect to the other matters included in the auditors report and to best of our information and according to the explanation given to us.

i. The company have no pending litigation on its financial position in its financial statement.

ii. The company has made provisions, as required under the applicable law or Accounting Standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, and long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. Since the Company has incurred Loss during the Financial Year ending as on 31st March, 2024, there is no declaration of Dividend.

iv. Based on our examination which includes test checks. The company has not used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which have feature of audit trail (edit log) facility for the year for all relevant transaction, so we could not verify that.

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report:

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the members of Vaishno Cement Company Limited of even date)

The Annexure Referred to our Independent Auditor Report to the members of the Company Vaishno Cement Company Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024, we report that;

The Company has no Fixed Assets; therefore, the physical verification of Assets does not arise.

1) The Company has no Inventory.

2) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with size of the company and the nature of its business with regard to purchase of fixed assets and sale of services. We have not observed any major weakness in the internal control system during the course of the audit.

3) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or other parties covered in the Register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (iii) (a) to (C) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and I86 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

5) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public.

6) As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has not been prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company.

a) According to the books and records as produced and examined by us in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India and also based on Management representations, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees ‘state Insurance Dues, Income Tax, GST, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and Other material Statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited, by the Company during the year with the appropriate authorities in India. According to the information and explanation given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable.

b) As at 31st March, 2024, there have been no disputed dues which have not been deposited with the respective authorities in respect of Income Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Sales Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, GST and Cess.

7) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any loan either from banks, financial institutions or from the government and has not issued any debentures.

8) The Company has accumulated losses at the end of the financial year.

9) In our opinion and according to the information and the explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by other from banks or financial institutions.

10) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix) of the Order are not applicable.

11) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

12) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act;

13) In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4 (xii) Of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

15) In our opinion and according to the information given to us, and based on our examination of the Records of the company, company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of Shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

16) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

17) The Company has not paid BSE listing fees since last 3 years.

18) The Company has no source of direct revenue from its objected operation and hence the Company is exploring all available options to diversify and to raise further capital from the market such as Preferential issue, Right Issue or any other appropriate way of raising funds.

19) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements:

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Vaishno Cement Company Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Vaishno Cement Company Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year then ended.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024 based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.(the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statement criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013, (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.