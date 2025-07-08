iifl-logo
Vaishno Cement Co Ltd Share Price Live

2.53
(-4.89%)
Aug 30, 2018|01:52:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.53
  • Day's High2.53
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.66
  • Day's Low2.53
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E42.17
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1.07
  • EPS0.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.26
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vaishno Cement Co Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

2.53

Prev. Close

2.66

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

2.53

Day's Low

2.53

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-1.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.26

P/E

42.17

EPS

0.06

Divi. Yield

0

Vaishno Cement Co Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

21 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Vaishno Cement Co Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Vaishno Cement Co Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:50 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vaishno Cement Co Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.95

8.95

8.95

8.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.96

-9.89

-9.83

-9.76

Net Worth

-1.01

-0.94

-0.88

-0.81

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.51

-0.07

-0.06

-0.03

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.49

0.03

0.03

-0.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

558.82

23.93

9.64

-11.21

EBIT growth

560.69

23.58

68.89

8.18

Net profit growth

560.69

23.58

68.89

8.18

No Record Found

Vaishno Cement Co Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

12,443.55

58.543,66,685.52,682.150.6221,134.682,364.53

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

591.4

38.811,45,669.12928.880.345,681.38197.33

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

31,296.55

94.41,12,920.29555.980.355,240.155,878.86

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

6,303.4

58.5748,705.27417.320.243,342.95784.98

Dalmia Bharat Ltd

DALBHARAT

2,151.8

218.6840,360.27770.4278417.85

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vaishno Cement Co Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Jatin Nanji Chheda

Independent Director

Rajeswari Bangal

Independent Director

Jagannath Jadhav

Independent Director

Suman Das.

Company Secretary

Nandani Mimani

Registered Office

14B Ramchandra Moitra Lane,

West Bengal - 700005

Tel: -

Website: http://www.vaishnocement.com

Email: vaishno.cement@gmail.com

Registrar Office

34/1 A,

Sudhir Chatterjee St,

Kolkata - 700006

Tel: 91-33-2219 4815/679

Website: -

Email: skcdilip@gmail.com

Summary

The Company was incorporated on 26th November 1992 at Kolkata in the name of Vaishno Cement Company Private Limited. The Company changed its name to Vaishno Cement Company Limited on 30th July 1993 an...
Reports by Vaishno Cement Co Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Vaishno Cement Co Ltd share price today?

The Vaishno Cement Co Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.53 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vaishno Cement Co Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vaishno Cement Co Ltd is ₹2.26 Cr. as of 30 Aug ‘18

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vaishno Cement Co Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vaishno Cement Co Ltd is 42.17 and -2.36 as of 30 Aug ‘18

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vaishno Cement Co Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vaishno Cement Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vaishno Cement Co Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 30 Aug ‘18

What is the CAGR of Vaishno Cement Co Ltd?

Vaishno Cement Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.22%, 3 Years at -12.37%, 1 Year at -8.00%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -4.89% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vaishno Cement Co Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vaishno Cement Co Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

