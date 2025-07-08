Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCement
Open₹2.53
Prev. Close₹2.66
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹2.53
Day's Low₹2.53
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-1.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.26
P/E42.17
EPS0.06
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.95
8.95
8.95
8.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.96
-9.89
-9.83
-9.76
Net Worth
-1.01
-0.94
-0.88
-0.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.51
-0.07
-0.06
-0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.49
0.03
0.03
-0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
558.82
23.93
9.64
-11.21
EBIT growth
560.69
23.58
68.89
8.18
Net profit growth
560.69
23.58
68.89
8.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
12,443.55
|58.54
|3,66,685.5
|2,682.15
|0.62
|21,134.68
|2,364.53
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
591.4
|38.81
|1,45,669.12
|928.88
|0.34
|5,681.38
|197.33
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
31,296.55
|94.4
|1,12,920.29
|555.98
|0.35
|5,240.15
|5,878.86
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
6,303.4
|58.57
|48,705.27
|417.32
|0.24
|3,342.95
|784.98
Dalmia Bharat Ltd
DALBHARAT
2,151.8
|218.68
|40,360.27
|77
|0.42
|78
|417.85
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Jatin Nanji Chheda
Independent Director
Rajeswari Bangal
Independent Director
Jagannath Jadhav
Independent Director
Suman Das.
Company Secretary
Nandani Mimani
14B Ramchandra Moitra Lane,
West Bengal - 700005
Tel: -
Website: http://www.vaishnocement.com
Email: vaishno.cement@gmail.com
34/1 A,
Sudhir Chatterjee St,
Kolkata - 700006
Tel: 91-33-2219 4815/679
Website: -
Email: skcdilip@gmail.com
Summary
The Company was incorporated on 26th November 1992 at Kolkata in the name of Vaishno Cement Company Private Limited. The Company changed its name to Vaishno Cement Company Limited on 30th July 1993 an...
Read More
