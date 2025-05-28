Board Meeting 28 May 2025 21 May 2025

Vaishno Cement Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2025. 2. To note and take on record the Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2025. Please find attached, outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2025 6 Feb 2025

VAISHNO CEMENT CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Please find the attached Intimation of Board Meeting for approval of un-audited financial results of December 2024 quarter Please find the attached outcome of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2025)

Board Meeting 4 Feb 2025 4 Feb 2025

The initial outcome filed on 4th October 2024 omits the brief profile of Mr. Jatin Nanji Chheda, for which a revised outcome has been filed.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

VAISHNO CEMENT CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations 2015) this is to inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 14th day of November 2024 to inter-alia consider approve and take on record. 1. The unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024. 2. To discuss any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Kindly take the same on your records and acknowledge the receipt. Thanking You Yours faithfully For Vaishno Cement Company Limited Suman Das Director DIN: 09440355 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Oct 2024 4 Oct 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today viz., 04th October, 2024 has inter-alia approved the Appointment and Designate, Mr. Jatin Nanji Chheda, Whole Time Director of the company as Whole Time Director (WTD) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company w.e.f. 04th October, 2024.

Board Meeting 17 Aug 2024 17 Aug 2024

As per attachment The additional details are attach herewith for the above mentioned announcement. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024