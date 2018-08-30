Vaishno Cement Co Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.95
8.95
8.95
8.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.96
-9.89
-9.83
-9.76
Net Worth
-1.01
-0.94
-0.88
-0.81
Minority Interest
Debt
0.92
0.92
0.43
0.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.09
-0.02
-0.45
-0.45
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.3
0.3
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.43
-0.42
-0.47
-0.48
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.05
0.05
0.01
0
Sundry Creditors
-0.47
-0.47
-0.02
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
0
-0.46
-0.47
Cash
0.03
0.1
0.03
0.02
Total Assets
-0.1
-0.02
-0.44
-0.46
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.