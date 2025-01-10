INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To the Members of,

VALSON INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

I. Opinion

We have audited the Financial Statements of VALSON INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements, give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, ("the Act"), in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

II. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Financial Statements.

III. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Inventory Existence: The inventorys carrying value in the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 is Rs.1204.52 lakhs. The inventory of the Company is held across various locations including its Plants and Sales Depots. We have performed the following procedures with respect to the inventory: We focussed on this matter because of the: We attended inventory counts at select places in the manufacturing locations. Where locations were not attended we tested certain controls over inventory existence across the Company. • significance of the inventory balance to the statement of financial position For locations attended we performed the following procedures: • Complexity involved in determining inventory quantity on hand due to the number and diversity of inventory items at the manufacturing locations. • Selected a sample of inventory items and compared the quantities we counted to the quantities recorded • Observed a sample of managements inventory count procedures to assess compliance with the Company policy. • Made enquiries regarding obsolete inventory items and looked at the condition of items counted. • Evaluated the design and implementation of the controls over physical verification of inventory and tested the operating effectiveness of these controls during the interim periods. There were no significant exceptions noted from these procedures. We tested a sample of inventory items to assess whether they were recorded at a value higher than that for which they could be sold. We did not identify any exceptions.

IV. Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

V. Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error which have been used for the preparation of financial statements by the Directors of Company, as aforesaid.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the respective management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

The respective Board of Directors of the company are also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Company.

VI. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements.

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the Financial Statements made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Managements and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

• We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

• From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

VII. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. With respect to the matters specified in paragraphs 3(xxi) and 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure ‘A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements - Refer Note 26(II) to the Financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv) (a) and (iv) (b) contain any material mis-statement.

v. During the financial year, no dividend was declared or paid by the Company, accordingly reporting in compliance with Section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For BASTAWALA & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Firm Registration No: 121789W Harsh Parekh PARTNER Place: Mumbai MEMBERSHIP NO. 148354 Date: May 29, 2024. UDIN: 24100468BKETIH9034

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report [Referred to in paragraph VII (1) of our report of even date]

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of VALSON INDUSTRIES LIMITED on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report the following:

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant and Equipment (PPE).

The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is a regular programme of verification of PPE adopted by the Management whereby part of PPE was verified during the year. In our opinion the programme of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements, Note no. 3, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its PPE or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii)(a) The inventory has been physically verified at reasonable intervals during the year by the Management. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, there is no material discrepancy noticed between the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks and in the books of account of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not made any investment, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships and hence in our opinion reporting under paragraph 3, clause (iii) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investments made and security provided by it.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has accepted deposits and the directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under, where applicable, have been complied with.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the Cost records maintained by the company which have been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, in respect of the Companys products to which the said rules are made applicable, and are of the opinion that, prima-facie, the prescribed accounts and records, have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the records, with a view to determine whether they are accurate.

(vii)(a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and services tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of any of the above statutory dues were in arrears, as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty or value added tax, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. The disputed statutory dues aggregating to Rs.2.39 lakhs of Textile Cess, that has not been deposited on account of matter pending before appropriate authority is as under:

Sr. No. Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which amount relates Amount (Rs. Lakhs) 1. Textiles Committee Act Textiles Cess Textiles Committee FY 2001 - 02 to 2005 - 06 2.39

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix)(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to banks or financial institutions during the year. Further, the Company did not have any outstanding loans or borrowings from any other lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

The company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture, accordingly paragraph 3, clause (ix)(e) and (ix)(f) of the order is not applicable.

(x) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Further the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3, clause (x) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi)(a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As information and explanation given to us, there are no whistle Blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) As the company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, paragraph 3 clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind. AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures.

(xiv)(a) According to the information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3, clause (xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us the company is not required to get registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3 clause (xvi)(a) and (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, paragraph 3, clause (xvi)(c) and (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year as well as in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3, clause (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures. The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contribution u/s 135 of the Act is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3, clause (xx)(a) and (xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

For BASTAWALA & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Firm Registration No: 121789W Harsh Parekh PARTNER Place: Mumbai MEMBERSHIP NO. 148354 Date: May 29, 2024. UDIN: 24100468BKETIH9034

Annexure-B to the Independent Auditors Report on the Financial Statements of Valson Industries Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid Financial Statements under Clause (i) of SubSection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Valson Industries Limited of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of Valson Industries Limited (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements include those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.