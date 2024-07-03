Summary

Valson Industries Limited (Formerly known Valson Synthetics Limited) was incorporated on 02 June, 1983 with Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra State. Its processing manufacturing Units are located at Vapi in Gujarat and Silvassa in UT. Dadra Nagar & Haveli. The Company is engaged in Texturising, Twisting of Polyester yarns and Dyeing of Polyester, Cotton and other fancy Yarns. VIL came out with a Rs 2.31-cr public issue at a premium of Rs 20 in Apr.95 to part-finance the expansion of the capacities for texturising, twisting, dyeing and coning of synthetic polyester yarn by increasing the dyeing capacity at Vapi from 1200 tpa to 2400 tpa and also set up a new unit at Silvassa. The total project cost was Rs 6.26 cr. The company is engaged in the dyeing, coning and texturising of synthetic polyester yarn. Products of VSL are marketed under the brand name Valson. The company has a strong research team for development of new shades. The texturised dyed yarn of the company is not only used for traditional applications such as suitings, shirtings, dress material, etc, but also for woven labels, curtains, upholstery, luggage, knitted fabric, etc.During 1997-98, the company has increased the installed capacity of Texturising Yarn from 1900 MT to 2700 MT, Dyeing & Conning by 1500 MT and twisting yarn by 700 MT.During 1998-99, the company has acquired all the necessary equipments for quality Cotton Yarn Dyeing which were commissioned during April, 99. The companys R&D has developed sev

