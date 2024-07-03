Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹30
Prev. Close₹31
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.09
Day's High₹30.94
Day's Low₹29.63
52 Week's High₹53.9
52 Week's Low₹24.37
Book Value₹35.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.58
P/E43.06
EPS0.72
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.66
7.66
7.66
7.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.25
18.21
18.13
19.19
Net Worth
26.91
25.87
25.79
26.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
114.35
63.52
91.54
98.27
yoy growth (%)
79.99
-30.6
-6.84
-0.11
Raw materials
-75.13
-39.57
-53.66
-56.34
As % of sales
65.7
62.29
58.61
57.33
Employee costs
-11.56
-8.42
-13.04
-13.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.34
-4.97
0.57
3.57
Depreciation
-2.82
-3.11
-3.08
-2.87
Tax paid
0.17
-0.02
0.12
-1.2
Working capital
0.94
0.08
3.25
1.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
79.99
-30.6
-6.84
-0.11
Op profit growth
-277.05
-126.26
-34.25
6.55
EBIT growth
-94.56
-331.3
-59.86
4.43
Net profit growth
-76.57
-808.96
-70.23
-2.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,459.55
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.59
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
156.2
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
487
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,007.55
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Suresh N Mutreja
Whole Time Director & CFO
Varun S Mutreja
Whole Time Director & CEO
Kunal S Mutreja
Independent Non Exe. Director
Amit Singh
Whole Time Director
Ankit Mutreja
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ratika Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dheeraj Suri
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nischal Agrawal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neeti Alwani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Valson Industries Ltd
Summary
Valson Industries Limited (Formerly known Valson Synthetics Limited) was incorporated on 02 June, 1983 with Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra State. Its processing manufacturing Units are located at Vapi in Gujarat and Silvassa in UT. Dadra Nagar & Haveli. The Company is engaged in Texturising, Twisting of Polyester yarns and Dyeing of Polyester, Cotton and other fancy Yarns. VIL came out with a Rs 2.31-cr public issue at a premium of Rs 20 in Apr.95 to part-finance the expansion of the capacities for texturising, twisting, dyeing and coning of synthetic polyester yarn by increasing the dyeing capacity at Vapi from 1200 tpa to 2400 tpa and also set up a new unit at Silvassa. The total project cost was Rs 6.26 cr. The company is engaged in the dyeing, coning and texturising of synthetic polyester yarn. Products of VSL are marketed under the brand name Valson. The company has a strong research team for development of new shades. The texturised dyed yarn of the company is not only used for traditional applications such as suitings, shirtings, dress material, etc, but also for woven labels, curtains, upholstery, luggage, knitted fabric, etc.During 1997-98, the company has increased the installed capacity of Texturising Yarn from 1900 MT to 2700 MT, Dyeing & Conning by 1500 MT and twisting yarn by 700 MT.During 1998-99, the company has acquired all the necessary equipments for quality Cotton Yarn Dyeing which were commissioned during April, 99. The companys R&D has developed sev
Read More
The Valson Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30.78 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Valson Industries Ltd is ₹23.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Valson Industries Ltd is 43.06 and 0.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Valson Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Valson Industries Ltd is ₹24.37 and ₹53.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Valson Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.37%, 3 Years at 6.38%, 1 Year at -1.65%, 6 Month at 8.54%, 3 Month at -25.10% and 1 Month at 3.06%.
