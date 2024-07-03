iifl-logo-icon 1
Valson Industries Ltd Share Price

30.78
(-0.71%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open30
  • Day's High30.94
  • 52 Wk High53.9
  • Prev. Close31
  • Day's Low29.63
  • 52 Wk Low 24.37
  • Turnover (lac)0.09
  • P/E43.06
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value35.19
  • EPS0.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.58
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Valson Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Valson Industries Ltd Corporate Action

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

arrow

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Valson Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Valson Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.74%

Non-Promoter- 32.25%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Valson Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.66

7.66

7.66

7.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.25

18.21

18.13

19.19

Net Worth

26.91

25.87

25.79

26.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

114.35

63.52

91.54

98.27

yoy growth (%)

79.99

-30.6

-6.84

-0.11

Raw materials

-75.13

-39.57

-53.66

-56.34

As % of sales

65.7

62.29

58.61

57.33

Employee costs

-11.56

-8.42

-13.04

-13.65

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.34

-4.97

0.57

3.57

Depreciation

-2.82

-3.11

-3.08

-2.87

Tax paid

0.17

-0.02

0.12

-1.2

Working capital

0.94

0.08

3.25

1.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

79.99

-30.6

-6.84

-0.11

Op profit growth

-277.05

-126.26

-34.25

6.55

EBIT growth

-94.56

-331.3

-59.86

4.43

Net profit growth

-76.57

-808.96

-70.23

-2.76

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Valson Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,459.55

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.59

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

156.2

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

487

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,007.55

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Valson Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Suresh N Mutreja

Whole Time Director & CFO

Varun S Mutreja

Whole Time Director & CEO

Kunal S Mutreja

Independent Non Exe. Director

Amit Singh

Whole Time Director

Ankit Mutreja

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ratika Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dheeraj Suri

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nischal Agrawal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neeti Alwani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Valson Industries Ltd

Summary

Valson Industries Limited (Formerly known Valson Synthetics Limited) was incorporated on 02 June, 1983 with Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra State. Its processing manufacturing Units are located at Vapi in Gujarat and Silvassa in UT. Dadra Nagar & Haveli. The Company is engaged in Texturising, Twisting of Polyester yarns and Dyeing of Polyester, Cotton and other fancy Yarns. VIL came out with a Rs 2.31-cr public issue at a premium of Rs 20 in Apr.95 to part-finance the expansion of the capacities for texturising, twisting, dyeing and coning of synthetic polyester yarn by increasing the dyeing capacity at Vapi from 1200 tpa to 2400 tpa and also set up a new unit at Silvassa. The total project cost was Rs 6.26 cr. The company is engaged in the dyeing, coning and texturising of synthetic polyester yarn. Products of VSL are marketed under the brand name Valson. The company has a strong research team for development of new shades. The texturised dyed yarn of the company is not only used for traditional applications such as suitings, shirtings, dress material, etc, but also for woven labels, curtains, upholstery, luggage, knitted fabric, etc.During 1997-98, the company has increased the installed capacity of Texturising Yarn from 1900 MT to 2700 MT, Dyeing & Conning by 1500 MT and twisting yarn by 700 MT.During 1998-99, the company has acquired all the necessary equipments for quality Cotton Yarn Dyeing which were commissioned during April, 99. The companys R&D has developed sev
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Valson Industries Ltd share price today?

The Valson Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30.78 today.

What is the Market Cap of Valson Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Valson Industries Ltd is ₹23.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Valson Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Valson Industries Ltd is 43.06 and 0.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Valson Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Valson Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Valson Industries Ltd is ₹24.37 and ₹53.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Valson Industries Ltd?

Valson Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.37%, 3 Years at 6.38%, 1 Year at -1.65%, 6 Month at 8.54%, 3 Month at -25.10% and 1 Month at 3.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Valson Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Valson Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.75 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.25 %

