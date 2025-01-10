Valson Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.66
7.66
7.66
7.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.25
18.21
18.13
19.19
Net Worth
26.91
25.87
25.79
26.85
Minority Interest
Debt
17.02
16.39
15.86
14.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.61
3.09
2.68
2.83
Total Liabilities
46.54
45.35
44.33
44.1
Fixed Assets
28.91
28.29
30.68
31.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.38
0.35
0.31
0.33
Networking Capital
15.95
15.43
13.04
10.75
Inventories
12.05
11.57
11.05
8.93
Inventory Days
35.27
51.3
Sundry Debtors
7.97
9.36
8.54
7.28
Debtor Days
27.25
41.82
Other Current Assets
4.89
4.76
5.71
3.78
Sundry Creditors
-4.29
-5.59
-8.14
-5.25
Creditor Days
25.98
30.16
Other Current Liabilities
-4.67
-4.67
-4.12
-3.99
Cash
1.32
1.28
0.29
1.37
Total Assets
46.56
45.35
44.32
44.1
