Valson Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

30.78
(-0.71%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Valson Industries Ltd

Valson Industrie FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.34

-4.97

0.57

3.57

Depreciation

-2.82

-3.11

-3.08

-2.87

Tax paid

0.17

-0.02

0.12

-1.2

Working capital

0.94

0.08

3.25

1.03

Other operating items

Operating

-3.04

-8.02

0.87

0.52

Capital expenditure

0.28

-0.03

7.01

7.08

Free cash flow

-2.76

-8.05

7.88

7.6

Equity raised

38.49

48.29

46.35

42.86

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

7.66

7.79

6.33

4.18

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.76

Net in cash

43.38

48.02

60.56

55.41

QUICKLINKS FOR Valson Industries Ltd

