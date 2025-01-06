Valson Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.34
-4.97
0.57
3.57
Depreciation
-2.82
-3.11
-3.08
-2.87
Tax paid
0.17
-0.02
0.12
-1.2
Working capital
0.94
0.08
3.25
1.03
Other operating items
Operating
-3.04
-8.02
0.87
0.52
Capital expenditure
0.28
-0.03
7.01
7.08
Free cash flow
-2.76
-8.05
7.88
7.6
Equity raised
38.49
48.29
46.35
42.86
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
7.66
7.79
6.33
4.18
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.76
Net in cash
43.38
48.02
60.56
55.41
