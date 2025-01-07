Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
114.35
63.52
91.54
98.27
yoy growth (%)
79.99
-30.6
-6.84
-0.11
Raw materials
-75.13
-39.57
-53.66
-56.34
As % of sales
65.7
62.29
58.61
57.33
Employee costs
-11.56
-8.42
-13.04
-13.65
As % of sales
10.11
13.25
14.25
13.89
Other costs
-25.7
-16.62
-20.65
-21.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.48
26.17
22.56
22.29
Operating profit
1.94
-1.09
4.18
6.35
OPM
1.7
-1.72
4.56
6.47
Depreciation
-2.82
-3.11
-3.08
-2.87
Interest expense
-1.14
-1.15
-1.07
-0.54
Other income
0.67
0.38
0.55
0.64
Profit before tax
-1.34
-4.97
0.57
3.57
Taxes
0.17
-0.02
0.12
-1.2
Tax rate
-13.08
0.48
22.34
-33.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.17
-5
0.7
2.37
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.17
-5
0.7
2.37
yoy growth (%)
-76.57
-808.96
-70.23
-2.76
NPM
-1.02
-7.87
0.77
2.41
