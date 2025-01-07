iifl-logo-icon 1
Valson Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

30.83
(1.72%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

114.35

63.52

91.54

98.27

yoy growth (%)

79.99

-30.6

-6.84

-0.11

Raw materials

-75.13

-39.57

-53.66

-56.34

As % of sales

65.7

62.29

58.61

57.33

Employee costs

-11.56

-8.42

-13.04

-13.65

As % of sales

10.11

13.25

14.25

13.89

Other costs

-25.7

-16.62

-20.65

-21.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.48

26.17

22.56

22.29

Operating profit

1.94

-1.09

4.18

6.35

OPM

1.7

-1.72

4.56

6.47

Depreciation

-2.82

-3.11

-3.08

-2.87

Interest expense

-1.14

-1.15

-1.07

-0.54

Other income

0.67

0.38

0.55

0.64

Profit before tax

-1.34

-4.97

0.57

3.57

Taxes

0.17

-0.02

0.12

-1.2

Tax rate

-13.08

0.48

22.34

-33.68

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.17

-5

0.7

2.37

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.17

-5

0.7

2.37

yoy growth (%)

-76.57

-808.96

-70.23

-2.76

NPM

-1.02

-7.87

0.77

2.41

