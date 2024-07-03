Valson Industries Ltd Summary

Valson Industries Limited (Formerly known Valson Synthetics Limited) was incorporated on 02 June, 1983 with Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra State. Its processing manufacturing Units are located at Vapi in Gujarat and Silvassa in UT. Dadra Nagar & Haveli. The Company is engaged in Texturising, Twisting of Polyester yarns and Dyeing of Polyester, Cotton and other fancy Yarns. VIL came out with a Rs 2.31-cr public issue at a premium of Rs 20 in Apr.95 to part-finance the expansion of the capacities for texturising, twisting, dyeing and coning of synthetic polyester yarn by increasing the dyeing capacity at Vapi from 1200 tpa to 2400 tpa and also set up a new unit at Silvassa. The total project cost was Rs 6.26 cr. The company is engaged in the dyeing, coning and texturising of synthetic polyester yarn. Products of VSL are marketed under the brand name Valson. The company has a strong research team for development of new shades. The texturised dyed yarn of the company is not only used for traditional applications such as suitings, shirtings, dress material, etc, but also for woven labels, curtains, upholstery, luggage, knitted fabric, etc.During 1997-98, the company has increased the installed capacity of Texturising Yarn from 1900 MT to 2700 MT, Dyeing & Conning by 1500 MT and twisting yarn by 700 MT.During 1998-99, the company has acquired all the necessary equipments for quality Cotton Yarn Dyeing which were commissioned during April, 99. The companys R&D has developed several new colour shade for cotton yarn.During the year 2008-09, the Texturising Capacity increased from 3700 MT to 4000 MT, Twisting Capacity increased from 2900 MT to 3075 MT and Dyeing Capacity increased from 5800 MT to 5900 MT.The Company modernized Texturising Machine which increased the capacity from 4000 MT to 4500 MT and Twisting Capacity increased from 3075 MT to 3400 MT during the year 2009-10. Twisting Capacity was increased further from 3400 MT to 3900 MT and Dyeing Capacity was increased from 5900 MT to 6100 MT in 2011.The Company sold two units in Silvassa UT D&NH during the month of April, 2015 and one unit situated at Vapi in Gujarat in March, 2016. It implemented the automisation system in existing dyeing machines and completed it during 2019-20. It further installed and completed the high-density texturizing machine in Silli unit and further started generating power which is use for self-consumption resulting in reduction of purchase of power consumption.