Valson Industries Ltd Board Meeting

Valson Industrie CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202431 Oct 2024
VALSON INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve quarter and half year ended 30-Sep-2024. Enclosed is the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12-Nov-2024 alongwith un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30-Sep-2024 together with other attachments. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
VALSON INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Enclosed is the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Enclosed is an intimation in respect of re-appointment of Mr. Varun Mutreja as Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
VALSON INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited annual financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 Enclosed is the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 29th May, 2024 has approved the re-appointment of Mr. Suresh Mutreja as Chairman and Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. 1st July, 2024 for a term of 3 years. Enclosed is an intimation for the same. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Mar 202429 Mar 2024
Enclosed is a letter intimating change in Directors of Valson Industries Limited
Board Meeting12 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
VALSON INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Enclosed is the un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 approved at the Board Meeting of the Company held on 12th February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Valson Industrie: Related News

No Record Found

