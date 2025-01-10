TO THE MEMBERS OF VAMA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements: Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of M/s Vama Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and total comprehensive income (comprising of loss and other comprehensive expense), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act.

Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the

Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Sl No. The Key Audit Matters Auditors Response 1 Revenue Recognition Principal Audit Procedures Revenue from the sale of goods and sale of and substantive procedures including: Service (hereinafter referred to as "Revenue") is recognised when the - Company performs its obligation to its customers and the amount of revenue can be measured reliably and recovery of the consideration is probable. The timing of such recognition in case of sale of goods - and sale of service is when the control over the same is transferred to the customer, which is mainly upon delivery. • Assessing the appropriateness of the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies in line with Ind AS 115 ("Revenue from Contracts with Customers") and testing thereof. Our audit approach was a combination of test of internal controls The timing of revenue recognition is relevant to the reported performance of the Company. The management considers - revenue as a key measure for evaluation of performance. There is a risk of revenue being recorded before control is transferred. - • Evaluating the integrity of the general information and technology control environment and testing the operating effectiveness of key IT application controls. Refer Note 9 to the Standalone Financial Statements - Significant Accounting Policies • Evaluating the design and implementation of Companys controls in respect of revenue recognition. • Testing the effectiveness of such controls over revenue cut off at year-end. • Testing the supporting documentation for sales transactions recorded during the period closer to the year end and subsequent to the year end, including examination of credit notes issued after the year end to determine whether revenue was recognised in the correct period. - • Performing analytical procedures on current year revenue based on monthly trends and where appropriate, conducting further enquiries and testing.

Other Information

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate action as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibility of Management and those charged with governance for Standalone Financial Statements

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

8. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

9. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

(i) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

(ii) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

(iii) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

(iv) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

(v) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

10. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

11. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

12. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

13. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

14. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

i. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

ii. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 14(viii)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

iii. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

iv. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

v. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on April 01, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

vi. With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in paragraph 14(ii) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 14(viii)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Rules.

vii. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

viii. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer Note 2.40 to the standalone financial statements.

(b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year.

(d) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 2.44Q to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 2.44Q to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not declared or paid any Dividend during the year.

(f) Based on our examination, the Company has used accounting software Tally ERP 9.0 and is in the process of establishing necessary controls and maintaining documentation regarding audit trail. Consequently, we are unable to comment on the audit trail feature of the aforesaid software. Accordingly, the question of our commenting on whether the audit trail had operated throughout the year or was tampered with, does not arise.

15. The Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

For P. Suryanarayana & Co., Chartered Accountants Sd/- P Suryanarayana Partner M. No. 201195 Firm Regn. No. 009288S UDIN: 24201195BKAPOW6167 Place: Hyderabad Date: May 29, 2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report:

(Referred to in paragraph 14(vii) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Vama Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to Financial Statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Other Matters

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

For P. Suryanarayana & Co., Chartered Accountants Sd/- P Suryanarayana Partner M. No. 201195 Firm Regn. No. 009288S UDIN: 24201195BKAPOW6167 Place: Hyderabad Date: May 29, 2024

Annexure - B to the Auditorsf Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report that:

(i) a. i.The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including the quantitative details and the situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

ii.The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) in the name of the Company and therefore the question of our commenting on the clause does not arise.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e. Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on (or) are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its standalone financial statements does not arise.

(ii) a. As explained to us, the inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by Management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

b. During the year the company, has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly statements with such banks, which in few cases are not in agreement with the books of account; reviewed by us for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, September 30, 2023, December 31, 2023 and audited by us for the year ended March 31, 2024 (Also refer Note 2.44F to the financial statements).

Period ended Trade Receivables Difference Reason for variance As per books As per statement June 2023 732.47 452.04 280.43 The difference is mainly because the bank doesnt finance debtors with ageing above 90 days and also there is income accrued but not due on which the bank doesnt finance loan and as such the same was not reported in the statement submitted to bank. September 2023 684.92 413.34 271.58 December 2023 715.25 431.53 283.72 March 2024 468.44 430.98 37.46

Period ended Inventory Difference Reason for variance As per books As per statement June 2023 1,394.53 1,432.09 37.56 The difference is mainly because non- updating of the workings and error in formula in the reports submitted to banks, leading to difference. September 2023 1,380.27 1,419.50 39.23 December 2023 1,379.22 1,419.50 40.28 March 2024 1,321.25 1,379.22 57.96

(iii) a. The company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

b. There are no loans granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii) (b) of the order is not applicable to the company in respect of repayment of principal amount.

c. There are no loans granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii) (c) of the order is not applicable to the company in respect of repayment of principal amount.

d. There are no loans granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii) (d) of the order is not applicable to the company in respect of overdue of loan amount.

e. The loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has not been renewed or no extended or no fresh loans granted to settle the over-dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit during the year. Hence, the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the

Companies Act, 2013in respect of the Companys operations. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3 (vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a. The Company is not regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees

State Insurance, Professional Tax (in the state of Telangana), Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities.

b. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Customs Duty, Goods and Service Tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except for provident fund amounting to INR 11.02 lakhs, employee state insurance amounting to INR 1.25 lakhs, Professional tax amounting to INR 0.92 lakhs and income tax amounting to INR 27.62 lakhs.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Professional Tax (in the state of Telangana), Income-tax, Customs Duty, Goods and Service Tax, cess and any other material statutory dues pending for deposit with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax INR 86.38 lakhs FY 2016-17 ITAT, Mumbai (Income tax)

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no such transactions which are not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961

(ix) a. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year except for principal repayment of loans amounting to INR 158.27 lakhs that are repayable on demand. According to the information and explanations given to us, such loans have not been demanded for repayment during the year. Consequently, the question of our commenting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order does not arise with respect to principal repayment of such loans except for the following:

Nature of borrowing including debt securities Name of lender Amount not paid on due date Whether principal or interest No. of days delay Or unpaid Unsecured loan from financial institution Bajaj Finserv Limited 0.77 lakhs Principal and Interest (July 2023 instalment) 2 days delay. Paid as on March 31, 2024 Unsecured loan from financial institution Bajaj Finserv Limited 2.32 lakhs Principal and Interest (August 2023, January 2024 and February 2024 instalment) 9 days delay for each instalment. Paid as on March 31, 2024

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

(x) a. Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loans and hence reporting under clause (x) of the Order is not applicable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully / partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) a. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

b. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and as represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xii) As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) Based on information and explanation provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business and reports of internal auditors for the period under audit were considered by us.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or directors of its holding or subsidiary company or persons connected with them and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable and hence reporting under clause (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d. Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has incurred a cash loss of INR 286.98 lakhs and INR 159.70 Lakhs in the financial year and immediately preceding financial year respectively.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (Also refer Note 2.44C to the financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the provisions of Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company since company is not meeting the criteria specified therein. Hence, the provisions of Clause 3 (xx) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.