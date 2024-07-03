SectorTrading
Open₹8.88
Prev. Close₹8.83
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.87
Day's High₹8.99
Day's Low₹8.35
52 Week's High₹11.82
52 Week's Low₹4.4
Book Value₹2.85
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)44.66
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.51
10.51
10.51
10.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.02
7.11
8.97
8.87
Net Worth
14.53
17.62
19.48
19.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
14.88
16.14
68.63
42.86
yoy growth (%)
-7.76
-76.48
60.11
-6.54
Raw materials
-8.57
-9.03
-56.47
-31.71
As % of sales
57.56
55.99
82.28
73.99
Employee costs
-3.33
-4.36
-3.62
-3.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.17
-0.96
6.33
1.83
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.32
-0.31
-0.22
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.01
-1.64
-0.72
Working capital
-3.68
4.86
-2.75
4.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.76
-76.48
60.11
-6.54
Op profit growth
137.38
-85.21
63.29
128.96
EBIT growth
70.3
-82.98
117.37
142.05
Net profit growth
-115.92
-120.84
324.71
340.61
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5.68
12.81
16.34
26.07
30
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.68
12.81
16.34
26.07
30
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.65
2.24
0.56
0.58
0.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
V A Rama Raju
Executive Director
V Parvathi
Independent Director
Jonnada Vaghira Kumari
Independent Director
Shilpa Kotagiri
Non Executive Director
Vandana Modani
Independent Director
Manish Kumar Shukla
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vama Industries Ltd
Summary
Vama Industries Ltd. (Formerly known in the name Sanjeevni Industries Ltd) was incorporated in March, 1985. VAMA is a System Integrator providing solutions to Space and Defence customers and also supporting Cloud Projects. It has been supporting High Performing Computing Services and cloud services which are in high demand globally. The Company started working on Enterprise Class computer hardware business and also as a System Integrator providing solutions to Defence and Space customers. Further, it has been implementing projects all over India for Defense, Space, C-DAC, sectors and is taking up turnkey projects. Further, the Company has increased the sales and marketing activities for the international market especially for the Engineering Services and ITES business. During 2004-05, the amalgamation of erstwhile Varna Infotech Private Limited with the Company was effective from April 1, 2003. As per the Scheme of Amalgamation, 13,50,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each were allotted to the Shareholders of erstwhile Varna Infotech Pvt Ltd. With the said Amalgamation, the name of the Company also changed from Sanjeevni Industries Limited to Varna Industries Limited on 3rd March, 2005. Further, the Company also established a fully owned subsidiary company in Singapore under the name and style Vama Technologies Pte. Ltd. on 23.05.2016. Vama is working on IOT Projects and support services for IOT.
Read More
The Vama Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vama Industries Ltd is ₹44.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vama Industries Ltd is 0 and 3.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vama Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vama Industries Ltd is ₹4.4 and ₹11.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vama Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.37%, 3 Years at -12.30%, 1 Year at 79.84%, 6 Month at -4.85%, 3 Month at -1.89% and 1 Month at 10.24%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.