Vama Industries Ltd Share Price

8.5
(-3.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:39:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.88
  • Day's High8.99
  • 52 Wk High11.82
  • Prev. Close8.83
  • Day's Low8.35
  • 52 Wk Low 4.4
  • Turnover (lac)2.87
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value2.85
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)44.66
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vama Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

8.88

Prev. Close

8.83

Turnover(Lac.)

2.87

Day's High

8.99

Day's Low

8.35

52 Week's High

11.82

52 Week's Low

4.4

Book Value

2.85

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

44.66

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vama Industries Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

21 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Vama Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Vama Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.94%

Non-Promoter- 57.05%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 57.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vama Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.51

10.51

10.51

10.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.02

7.11

8.97

8.87

Net Worth

14.53

17.62

19.48

19.38

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

14.88

16.14

68.63

42.86

yoy growth (%)

-7.76

-76.48

60.11

-6.54

Raw materials

-8.57

-9.03

-56.47

-31.71

As % of sales

57.56

55.99

82.28

73.99

Employee costs

-3.33

-4.36

-3.62

-3.84

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.17

-0.96

6.33

1.83

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.32

-0.31

-0.22

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.01

-1.64

-0.72

Working capital

-3.68

4.86

-2.75

4.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.76

-76.48

60.11

-6.54

Op profit growth

137.38

-85.21

63.29

128.96

EBIT growth

70.3

-82.98

117.37

142.05

Net profit growth

-115.92

-120.84

324.71

340.61

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5.68

12.81

16.34

26.07

30

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.68

12.81

16.34

26.07

30

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.65

2.24

0.56

0.58

0.96

Vama Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vama Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

V A Rama Raju

Executive Director

V Parvathi

Independent Director

Jonnada Vaghira Kumari

Independent Director

Shilpa Kotagiri

Non Executive Director

Vandana Modani

Independent Director

Manish Kumar Shukla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vama Industries Ltd

Summary

Vama Industries Ltd. (Formerly known in the name Sanjeevni Industries Ltd) was incorporated in March, 1985. VAMA is a System Integrator providing solutions to Space and Defence customers and also supporting Cloud Projects. It has been supporting High Performing Computing Services and cloud services which are in high demand globally. The Company started working on Enterprise Class computer hardware business and also as a System Integrator providing solutions to Defence and Space customers. Further, it has been implementing projects all over India for Defense, Space, C-DAC, sectors and is taking up turnkey projects. Further, the Company has increased the sales and marketing activities for the international market especially for the Engineering Services and ITES business. During 2004-05, the amalgamation of erstwhile Varna Infotech Private Limited with the Company was effective from April 1, 2003. As per the Scheme of Amalgamation, 13,50,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each were allotted to the Shareholders of erstwhile Varna Infotech Pvt Ltd. With the said Amalgamation, the name of the Company also changed from Sanjeevni Industries Limited to Varna Industries Limited on 3rd March, 2005. Further, the Company also established a fully owned subsidiary company in Singapore under the name and style Vama Technologies Pte. Ltd. on 23.05.2016. Vama is working on IOT Projects and support services for IOT.
Company FAQs

What is the Vama Industries Ltd share price today?

The Vama Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vama Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vama Industries Ltd is ₹44.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vama Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vama Industries Ltd is 0 and 3.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vama Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vama Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vama Industries Ltd is ₹4.4 and ₹11.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vama Industries Ltd?

Vama Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.37%, 3 Years at -12.30%, 1 Year at 79.84%, 6 Month at -4.85%, 3 Month at -1.89% and 1 Month at 10.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vama Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vama Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.94 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 57.06 %

