This is to bring to your kind notice that the Board of Directors, in their meeting commenced at 03.30 P.M. and concluded at 04.30 P.M. have transacted, inter alia the following items of business: 1. Approved the Directors Report for the FY ended March 31, 2024. 2. Resolved to hold the 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on 18th September, 2024. 3. Approved the E-voting schedule in connection with the 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Notice thereof and other related matters. This is for your information and records. The 39th Annual General Meeting of the company was duly held today, i.e.; on Wednesday September 18, 2024 through Video Conferencing. The meeting commenced at 04.00 P.M and concluded at 05.05 P.M. This is for your information and records. With reference to the above cited subject , please find attached the proceedings of the 39th Annual General Meeting of the company held on 18th September, 2024. This is for your information and necessary records (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.09.2024)