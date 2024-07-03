iifl-logo-icon 1
Vama Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

8.41
(2.81%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

3.21

1.3

1.16

2.01

1.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.21

1.3

1.16

2.01

1.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.04

0.02

1.6

0.01

0.02

Total Income

3.25

1.32

2.76

2.03

1.08

Total Expenditure

3.07

0.96

4.05

1.74

1.77

PBIDT

0.19

0.36

-1.29

0.29

-0.69

Interest

0.01

0.01

0.93

0.24

0.23

PBDT

0.18

0.35

-2.22

0.05

-0.92

Depreciation

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.05

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.19

0

-0.02

Reported Profit After Tax

0.08

0.25

-2.51

0

-0.96

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.08

0.25

-2.51

0

-0.96

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

1.46

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.08

0.25

-3.97

0

-0.96

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.02

0.05

-0.48

0

-0.18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.51

10.51

10.51

10.51

10.51

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.91

27.69

-111.2

14.42

-65.09

PBDTM(%)

5.6

26.92

-191.37

2.48

-86.79

PATM(%)

2.49

19.23

-216.37

0

-90.56

