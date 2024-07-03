Vama Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3.21
1.3
1.16
2.01
1.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.21
1.3
1.16
2.01
1.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.04
0.02
1.6
0.01
0.02
Total Income
3.25
1.32
2.76
2.03
1.08
Total Expenditure
3.07
0.96
4.05
1.74
1.77
PBIDT
0.19
0.36
-1.29
0.29
-0.69
Interest
0.01
0.01
0.93
0.24
0.23
PBDT
0.18
0.35
-2.22
0.05
-0.92
Depreciation
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.05
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.19
0
-0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
0.08
0.25
-2.51
0
-0.96
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.08
0.25
-2.51
0
-0.96
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
1.46
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.08
0.25
-3.97
0
-0.96
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.02
0.05
-0.48
0
-0.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.51
10.51
10.51
10.51
10.51
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.91
27.69
-111.2
14.42
-65.09
PBDTM(%)
5.6
26.92
-191.37
2.48
-86.79
PATM(%)
2.49
19.23
-216.37
0
-90.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.