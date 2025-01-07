iifl-logo-icon 1
Vama Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.34
(1.96%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:10:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

14.88

16.14

68.63

42.86

yoy growth (%)

-7.76

-76.48

60.11

-6.54

Raw materials

-8.57

-9.03

-56.47

-31.71

As % of sales

57.56

55.99

82.28

73.99

Employee costs

-3.33

-4.36

-3.62

-3.84

As % of sales

22.4

27.06

5.27

8.98

Other costs

-0.85

-1.83

-2.45

-3.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.7

11.37

3.58

8.34

Operating profit

2.13

0.89

6.07

3.71

OPM

14.31

5.56

8.85

8.67

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.32

-0.31

-0.22

Interest expense

-2.17

-2.33

-1.74

-1.88

Other income

0.58

0.8

2.33

0.22

Profit before tax

0.17

-0.96

6.33

1.83

Taxes

-0.01

-0.01

-1.64

-0.72

Tax rate

-9.51

1.76

-25.87

-39.59

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.15

-0.97

4.69

1.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.15

-0.97

4.69

1.1

yoy growth (%)

-115.92

-120.84

324.71

340.61

NPM

1.04

-6.06

6.84

2.58

