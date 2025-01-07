Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
14.88
16.14
68.63
42.86
yoy growth (%)
-7.76
-76.48
60.11
-6.54
Raw materials
-8.57
-9.03
-56.47
-31.71
As % of sales
57.56
55.99
82.28
73.99
Employee costs
-3.33
-4.36
-3.62
-3.84
As % of sales
22.4
27.06
5.27
8.98
Other costs
-0.85
-1.83
-2.45
-3.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.7
11.37
3.58
8.34
Operating profit
2.13
0.89
6.07
3.71
OPM
14.31
5.56
8.85
8.67
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.32
-0.31
-0.22
Interest expense
-2.17
-2.33
-1.74
-1.88
Other income
0.58
0.8
2.33
0.22
Profit before tax
0.17
-0.96
6.33
1.83
Taxes
-0.01
-0.01
-1.64
-0.72
Tax rate
-9.51
1.76
-25.87
-39.59
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.15
-0.97
4.69
1.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.15
-0.97
4.69
1.1
yoy growth (%)
-115.92
-120.84
324.71
340.61
NPM
1.04
-6.06
6.84
2.58
