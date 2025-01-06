Vama Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.17
-0.96
6.33
1.83
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.32
-0.31
-0.22
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.01
-1.64
-0.72
Working capital
-3.68
4.86
-2.75
4.48
Other operating items
Operating
-3.89
3.55
1.62
5.36
Capital expenditure
-0.08
0.92
0.16
-0.31
Free cash flow
-3.97
4.47
1.78
5.05
Equity raised
17.43
18.96
10.3
11.46
Investing
-0.01
-1.22
1.23
0.04
Financing
6.22
8.39
-3.86
6.7
Dividends paid
0
0
0.52
0.52
Net in cash
19.66
30.61
9.99
23.78
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.