Vama Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.18
(-7.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Vama Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.17

-0.96

6.33

1.83

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.32

-0.31

-0.22

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.01

-1.64

-0.72

Working capital

-3.68

4.86

-2.75

4.48

Other operating items

Operating

-3.89

3.55

1.62

5.36

Capital expenditure

-0.08

0.92

0.16

-0.31

Free cash flow

-3.97

4.47

1.78

5.05

Equity raised

17.43

18.96

10.3

11.46

Investing

-0.01

-1.22

1.23

0.04

Financing

6.22

8.39

-3.86

6.7

Dividends paid

0

0

0.52

0.52

Net in cash

19.66

30.61

9.99

23.78

