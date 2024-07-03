iifl-logo-icon 1
Vama Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

8.65
(2.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

4.52

8.11

5.59

20.85

22.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.52

8.11

5.59

20.85

22.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.05

0.1

0.5

0.4

0.65

Total Income

4.57

8.21

6.08

21.24

23.56

Total Expenditure

4.98

8.2

4.21

17.4

20.78

PBIDT

-0.41

0.01

1.87

3.85

2.78

Interest

0.71

0.65

1.28

1.61

1.93

PBDT

-1.12

-0.64

0.59

2.24

0.85

Depreciation

0.16

0.19

0.23

0.3

0.24

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.02

0.01

0

Deferred Tax

0

-0.02

-0.01

0.19

0.12

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.27

-0.81

0.35

1.73

0.49

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.27

-0.81

0.35

1.73

0.49

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.27

-0.81

0.35

1.73

0.49

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.24

-0.15

0.07

0.33

0.09

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.51

10.51

10.51

10.51

10.51

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-9.07

0.12

33.45

18.46

12.13

PBDTM(%)

-24.77

-7.89

10.55

10.74

3.71

PATM(%)

-28.09

-9.98

6.26

8.29

2.13

QUICKLINKS FOR Vama Industries Ltd

