Vama Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
4.52
8.11
5.59
20.85
22.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.52
8.11
5.59
20.85
22.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.05
0.1
0.5
0.4
0.65
Total Income
4.57
8.21
6.08
21.24
23.56
Total Expenditure
4.98
8.2
4.21
17.4
20.78
PBIDT
-0.41
0.01
1.87
3.85
2.78
Interest
0.71
0.65
1.28
1.61
1.93
PBDT
-1.12
-0.64
0.59
2.24
0.85
Depreciation
0.16
0.19
0.23
0.3
0.24
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.02
0.01
0
Deferred Tax
0
-0.02
-0.01
0.19
0.12
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.27
-0.81
0.35
1.73
0.49
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.27
-0.81
0.35
1.73
0.49
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.27
-0.81
0.35
1.73
0.49
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.24
-0.15
0.07
0.33
0.09
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.51
10.51
10.51
10.51
10.51
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-9.07
0.12
33.45
18.46
12.13
PBDTM(%)
-24.77
-7.89
10.55
10.74
3.71
PATM(%)
-28.09
-9.98
6.26
8.29
2.13
