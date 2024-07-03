iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vama Industries Ltd Company Summary

7.99
(-1.60%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:14:00 PM

Vama Industries Ltd Summary

Vama Industries Ltd. (Formerly known in the name Sanjeevni Industries Ltd) was incorporated in March, 1985. VAMA is a System Integrator providing solutions to Space and Defence customers and also supporting Cloud Projects. It has been supporting High Performing Computing Services and cloud services which are in high demand globally. The Company started working on Enterprise Class computer hardware business and also as a System Integrator providing solutions to Defence and Space customers. Further, it has been implementing projects all over India for Defense, Space, C-DAC, sectors and is taking up turnkey projects. Further, the Company has increased the sales and marketing activities for the international market especially for the Engineering Services and ITES business. During 2004-05, the amalgamation of erstwhile Varna Infotech Private Limited with the Company was effective from April 1, 2003. As per the Scheme of Amalgamation, 13,50,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each were allotted to the Shareholders of erstwhile Varna Infotech Pvt Ltd. With the said Amalgamation, the name of the Company also changed from Sanjeevni Industries Limited to Varna Industries Limited on 3rd March, 2005. Further, the Company also established a fully owned subsidiary company in Singapore under the name and style Vama Technologies Pte. Ltd. on 23.05.2016. Vama is working on IOT Projects and support services for IOT.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.