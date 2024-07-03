Vama Industries Ltd Summary

Vama Industries Ltd. (Formerly known in the name Sanjeevni Industries Ltd) was incorporated in March, 1985. VAMA is a System Integrator providing solutions to Space and Defence customers and also supporting Cloud Projects. It has been supporting High Performing Computing Services and cloud services which are in high demand globally. The Company started working on Enterprise Class computer hardware business and also as a System Integrator providing solutions to Defence and Space customers. Further, it has been implementing projects all over India for Defense, Space, C-DAC, sectors and is taking up turnkey projects. Further, the Company has increased the sales and marketing activities for the international market especially for the Engineering Services and ITES business. During 2004-05, the amalgamation of erstwhile Varna Infotech Private Limited with the Company was effective from April 1, 2003. As per the Scheme of Amalgamation, 13,50,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each were allotted to the Shareholders of erstwhile Varna Infotech Pvt Ltd. With the said Amalgamation, the name of the Company also changed from Sanjeevni Industries Limited to Varna Industries Limited on 3rd March, 2005. Further, the Company also established a fully owned subsidiary company in Singapore under the name and style Vama Technologies Pte. Ltd. on 23.05.2016. Vama is working on IOT Projects and support services for IOT.