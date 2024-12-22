Board Meeting 22 Dec 2024 21 Dec 2024

VAMA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Resignation / Appointment in the office of Key Managerial Personnel. We wish to inform that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed for all the designated persons and their immediate relatives from 22.12.2024 till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of outcome of the Board meeting of the Company. The Trading Window will reopen on 26.12.2024. This is for your information and records. The Board of Directors of the Company in their just concluded meeting have, inter alia, transacted the following items of Business: 1. Accepted the resignation of Mr. Kallepally Bharath Kumar from the office of Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company wef 22.12.2024. 2. Appointed Mr. Pankaj Dadhich to the office of Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company wef 22.12.2024. The Board meeting commenced at 06.00 pm and concluded at 07.00 pm. This is for your information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.12.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

VAMA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone financial results of the company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Consolidated financial results of the company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. Further as informed earlier the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company for designated persons of the Company and their immediate relatives which has been closed effective 01st October 2024 shall remain closed as such till 17th November 2024. The Trading Window shall reopen for dealing in securities of the Company on 18th November 2024. This is for your information and records. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their just concluded meeting have, inter alia, transacted the following items of business: 1. Approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee and reviewed by the Statutory Auditors. 2. Approved the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee and reviewed by the Statutory Auditors. The Board Meeting commenced at 06:30 P.M and concluded at 07:30 P.M. This is for your information and necessary records (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Aug 2024 17 Aug 2024

VAMA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To fix the date time & venue of 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. 2. To approve the Directors Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and notice convening the AGM. 3. To discuss and approve the matters relating to e-voting in relation to the ensuing AGM. This is for your information and records This is to bring to your kind notice that the Board of Directors, in their meeting commenced at 03.30 P.M. and concluded at 04.30 P.M. have transacted, inter alia the following items of business: 1. Approved the Directors Report for the FY ended March 31, 2024. 2. Resolved to hold the 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on 18th September, 2024. 3. Approved the E-voting schedule in connection with the 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Notice thereof and other related matters. This is for your information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

VAMA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further as informed earlier the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company for designated persons of the Company and their immediate relatives which has been closed effective 01st July 2024 shall remain closed as such till 18th August 2023. The Trading Window shall reopen for dealing in securities of the Company on 19th August 2024. This is for your information and records. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their just concluded meeting have, inter alia, transacted the following items of business: 1. Approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee and reviewed by the Statutory Auditors. 2. Approved the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee and reviewed by the Statutory Auditors. The Board Meeting commenced at 06.00 pm and concluded at 07.00 pm This is for your information and necessary records (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their just concluded meeting have, inter alia, transacted the following business: Appointment of Ms. Sravanthi Gadiyaram, Practicing Company Secretary, (ACS No. 25754 and C.P No. 25597) as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for auditing its secretarial and related records for the Financial Year ending 31st March, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 4:00 P.M and concluded at 4:30 P.M. This is for your information and necessary records Read less..

Board Meeting 20 Jun 2024 17 Jun 2024

VAMA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Re-appointment of Mr. Vegesna Atchyuta Rama Raju (DIN: 00997493) to the office of Managing Director of the Company. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their just concluded meeting have, inter alia, transacted the following business: Re-appointment of Mr. Vegesna Atchyuta Rama Raju (DIN: 00997493), to the office of Managing Director of the company for a period of 3 years effective 01.07.2024. Noted the resignation of Mr. S B V Subrahmanyam Alumolu (DIN: 07483603) from the office of independent Director of the Company wef 20.06.2024. Reconstitution of Audit committee, Nomination & Remuneration committee, Stakeholders Relationship committee. The Board Meeting commenced at 02.30 P.M and concluded at 03.30 P.M. This is for your information and necessary records (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.06.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

VAMA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial statements (Standalone & Consolidated) for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 Statement of Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 Further as informed as earlier the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company for designated persons of the company and their immediate relatives which has been closed effective 01st April 2024 shall remain closed as such till 03rd June 2024. This is for your information and records. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their just concluded meeting have, inter alia, transacted the following items of business: 1. Approved the Financial statements (Standalone & Consolidated) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 04th Quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and took note of standalone and consolidated statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31st March, 2024. 3. Took note of Declaration (unmodified opinion on Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results) pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. The Board Meeting commenced at 08: 45 P.M and concluded at 10:50 P.M. This is for your information and necessary records With reference to above cited subject, please find enclosed 1. Audited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the 4th quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024 2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities 3. Auditors report (Standalone and consolidated) 4.Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3) (d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 This is for your information and records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 10 May 2024

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their just concluded meeting have, inter alia, transacted the following items of business: 1. Appointment of Mr. Manish Kumar Shukla (DIN: 08520576) as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director. 2. Approved the Postal Ballot Notice seeking approval of shareholders for appointment of Ms. Vandana Modani (DIN: 09630896), as a Director (Non- Executive) of the Company & Mr. Manish Kumar Shukla (DIN: 08520576), as an Independent Director of the Company 3. Approved incidental matters in connection with Postal Ballot process, appointment of scrutinizer, e voting schedule etc. The Board Meeting commenced at 07:00 P.M and concluded at 10:45 P.M. This is for your information and necessary records

Board Meeting 14 Mar 2024 14 Mar 2024

The Board of Directors in their just concluded meeting appointed Ms. Vandana Modani (DIN: 09630896) to the office of Additional Director (Non - Executive Director). The Meeting commenced at 05.00 pm and concluded at 05.30 pm. This is for your information and records Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors in their just concluded meeting appointed Ms. Vandana Modani (DIN: 09630896) to the office of Additional Director (Non-Executive Director) effective 14.03.2024.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024