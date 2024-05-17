To, The Members,

Vandana Knitwear Limited

Report on the Financial Statements for the F.Y. 2023-24 Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Vandana Knitwear Limited which comprise the standalone Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), standalone Cash Flow Statement and the standalone statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. (Here in after referred to as "Standalone Ind AS financial Statement").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view inconformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

There are no Key Audit Matters Reportable as per SA 701 issued by ICAI.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/loss, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Companies Act and the accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Director are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management and Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the standalone financial statements made by management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements, or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A", a statement on the matter specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required under provisions of section 143(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, we report that:

a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief where necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The standalone Balance Sheet and the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss( including Other Comprehensive Income), the standalone Statement of Cash Flows and the standalone Statement of Changes of Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditor) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigation as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its financial statements, except as provided in Annexure "A".

ii. The Company did not have any long-term and derivative contracts as at March 31, 2024.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

"ANNEXURE 1" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that: -

1) a) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its fixed assets by which all the fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of two years. In our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is a reasonable having regards to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program a portion of the fixed assets has been physically verified by the management, during the year and no material discrepancies have been notice on such verification.

b) According to the information and explanations received by us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties as disclosed in the Note E to the financial statement of the Company.

2) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals as required under clause 3(ii).

3) The Company has not granted loans, secured or unsecured to any companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence the reporting requirement under clause (iii) of the said order does not arise.

4) Based on our scrutiny of the Companys records and according to the information and explanations received by us from the management, we are of the opinion that in respect of loans and guarantees given, investments made, and securities purchased by the company, the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

5) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the reporting requirement under clause (v) of the said order does not arise.

6) Being a trading company having turnover below prescribe limit, the provisions of section 148(1) of the Act with regard to the maintenance of cost records are not applicable to the Company.

7) a) Based on our scrutiny of the Companys Book of Account and other records and according to the information and explanations received by us from the management, we are of the opinion that the company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues applicable to it and no undisputed amounts payable in respect of any statutory dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the records of the company and the information and explanations received by us from the management, there are no disputed statutory dues outstanding in the name of the company.

8) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution, bank, Government or dues to debenture holders.

9) According to the records of the company, the company has neither raised any moneys by way of Initial Public Offer or Further Public Offer (including debt instrument) nor has the company raised any term loans during the Financial Year start from 01/04/2023 to 31/03/2024. Hence, in our opinion the reporting requirement under clause (ix) of the said order does not arise.

10) Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit, that causes the financial statements to be materially misstated.

11) According to the records of the company, Managerial remuneration has been paid or provided during the year under audit is within the limit of provision of Companies Act, 2013.

12) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations provided by the management, we are of the opinion that the company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence, in our opinion the reporting requirement under clause (xii) of the said order does not arise.

13) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) Based on our scrutiny of the Companys Book of Account and other records and according to the information and explanations received by us from the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Hence, the reporting requirement under clause (xiv) of the said order does not arise.

15) Based on our scrutiny of the Companys Book of Account and other records and according to the information and explanations received by us from the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Hence, the reporting requirement under clause (xv) of the said order does not arise.

"ANNEXURE 2" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph (2)g under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our Independent Auditors Report of even date, to the members of the Company on the Financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company as of Vandana Knitwear Limited as on 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statement of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024.