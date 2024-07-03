SectorTrading
Open₹10.79
Prev. Close₹10.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.62
Day's High₹10.79
Day's Low₹10.79
52 Week's High₹10.58
52 Week's Low₹2.07
Book Value₹1.07
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)115.44
P/E0
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.7
10.7
10.7
10.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.72
0.62
0.49
0.41
Net Worth
11.42
11.32
11.19
11.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.02
0.3
0.6
0.62
yoy growth (%)
-90.95
-49.35
-3.83
-85
Raw materials
0
-0.07
0
0
As % of sales
0
23.48
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.22
-0.26
-0.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0.09
0.07
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.05
-0.03
Working capital
0.52
-0.85
-0.48
1.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-90.95
-49.35
-3.83
-85
Op profit growth
-40.52
-278.07
23.89
-64.89
EBIT growth
-64.35
-91.78
24.81
-63.13
Net profit growth
-64.35
-85.08
-10.22
-70.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Ranjana Gattani
Independent Director
Prakhar Garg
Independent Director
Shubhangi Janifer
Managing Director
Naresh Kumar Gattani
Independent Director
Kirti Agrawal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vandana Knitwear Ltd
Summary
Vandana Knitwear Ltd (formerly known as Trendy Knitwear Ltd) was incorporated in Mar.95 in Hyderabad as a public limited company, The company has a technical collaboration with Jung Won India, an agent of Jung Won Corporation, South Korea. Jung Won India would provide technical assistance and knowhow for manufacturing socks and dyeing of yarn which will be used in the manufacture of socks. The company is setting up a 100% EOU to manufacture knitted socks with an installed capacity of 5 lac dozen pairs, in Nandikandi (Medak district), Andhra Pradesh. It came out with a public issue in Aug.96 to part-finance this project.
Read More
The Vandana Knitwear Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.79 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vandana Knitwear Ltd is ₹115.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vandana Knitwear Ltd is 0 and 9.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vandana Knitwear Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vandana Knitwear Ltd is ₹2.07 and ₹10.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vandana Knitwear Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 109.85%, 3 Years at 68.03%, 1 Year at 406.22%, 6 Month at 113.74%, 3 Month at 51.79% and 1 Month at 52.45%.
