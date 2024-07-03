iifl-logo-icon 1
Vandana Knitwear Ltd Share Price

10.79
(1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:37:00 PM

  • Open10.79
  • Day's High10.79
  • 52 Wk High10.58
  • Prev. Close10.58
  • Day's Low10.79
  • 52 Wk Low 2.07
  • Turnover (lac)7.62
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.07
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)115.44
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vandana Knitwear Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

10.79

Prev. Close

10.58

Turnover(Lac.)

7.62

Day's High

10.79

Day's Low

10.79

52 Week's High

10.58

52 Week's Low

2.07

Book Value

1.07

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

115.44

P/E

0

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Vandana Knitwear Ltd Corporate Action

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

Vandana Knitwear Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vandana Knitwear Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.51%

Non-Promoter- 49.48%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vandana Knitwear Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.7

10.7

10.7

10.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.72

0.62

0.49

0.41

Net Worth

11.42

11.32

11.19

11.11

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.02

0.3

0.6

0.62

yoy growth (%)

-90.95

-49.35

-3.83

-85

Raw materials

0

-0.07

0

0

As % of sales

0

23.48

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.22

-0.26

-0.27

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0.09

0.07

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.05

-0.03

Working capital

0.52

-0.85

-0.48

1.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-90.95

-49.35

-3.83

-85

Op profit growth

-40.52

-278.07

23.89

-64.89

EBIT growth

-64.35

-91.78

24.81

-63.13

Net profit growth

-64.35

-85.08

-10.22

-70.71

No Record Found

Vandana Knitwear Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vandana Knitwear Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Ranjana Gattani

Independent Director

Prakhar Garg

Independent Director

Shubhangi Janifer

Managing Director

Naresh Kumar Gattani

Independent Director

Kirti Agrawal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vandana Knitwear Ltd

Summary

Vandana Knitwear Ltd (formerly known as Trendy Knitwear Ltd) was incorporated in Mar.95 in Hyderabad as a public limited company, The company has a technical collaboration with Jung Won India, an agent of Jung Won Corporation, South Korea. Jung Won India would provide technical assistance and knowhow for manufacturing socks and dyeing of yarn which will be used in the manufacture of socks. The company is setting up a 100% EOU to manufacture knitted socks with an installed capacity of 5 lac dozen pairs, in Nandikandi (Medak district), Andhra Pradesh. It came out with a public issue in Aug.96 to part-finance this project.
Company FAQs

What is the Vandana Knitwear Ltd share price today?

The Vandana Knitwear Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.79 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vandana Knitwear Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vandana Knitwear Ltd is ₹115.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vandana Knitwear Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vandana Knitwear Ltd is 0 and 9.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vandana Knitwear Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vandana Knitwear Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vandana Knitwear Ltd is ₹2.07 and ₹10.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vandana Knitwear Ltd?

Vandana Knitwear Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 109.85%, 3 Years at 68.03%, 1 Year at 406.22%, 6 Month at 113.74%, 3 Month at 51.79% and 1 Month at 52.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vandana Knitwear Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vandana Knitwear Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.51 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 49.49 %

