Extra Ordinary General Meeting will be held on 17th December, 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company. Extra Ordinary General meeting held on 17th December, 2024 at 4:00 PM and Concluded at 4:40 PM. The Proceeding of the EGM is submitted as per Regulation 30 and Para A Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 17.12.2024) Scrutinizers Report along with Voting Results for the EGM held on 17th December 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/12/2024)