|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.02
0.3
0.6
0.62
yoy growth (%)
-90.95
-49.35
-3.83
-85
Raw materials
0
-0.07
0
0
As % of sales
0
23.48
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.22
-0.26
-0.27
As % of sales
193.51
74.98
43.58
43.96
Other costs
-0.07
-0.17
-0.24
-0.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
273.95
57.41
40.52
43.69
Operating profit
-0.1
-0.16
0.09
0.07
OPM
-367.46
-55.88
15.89
12.33
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.11
0.18
0
0
Profit before tax
0
0
0.09
0.07
Taxes
0
0
-0.05
-0.03
Tax rate
-25.98
-25.98
-59.24
-43.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0.03
0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0.03
0.04
yoy growth (%)
-64.35
-85.08
-10.22
-70.71
NPM
7.29
1.85
6.28
6.73
