Vandana Knitwear Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11
(1.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.02

0.3

0.6

0.62

yoy growth (%)

-90.95

-49.35

-3.83

-85

Raw materials

0

-0.07

0

0

As % of sales

0

23.48

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.22

-0.26

-0.27

As % of sales

193.51

74.98

43.58

43.96

Other costs

-0.07

-0.17

-0.24

-0.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

273.95

57.41

40.52

43.69

Operating profit

-0.1

-0.16

0.09

0.07

OPM

-367.46

-55.88

15.89

12.33

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.11

0.18

0

0

Profit before tax

0

0

0.09

0.07

Taxes

0

0

-0.05

-0.03

Tax rate

-25.98

-25.98

-59.24

-43.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0.03

0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0.03

0.04

yoy growth (%)

-64.35

-85.08

-10.22

-70.71

NPM

7.29

1.85

6.28

6.73

