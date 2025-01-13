Vandana Knitwear Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.7
10.7
10.7
10.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.72
0.62
0.49
0.41
Net Worth
11.42
11.32
11.19
11.11
Minority Interest
Debt
0.78
1.63
3.58
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
12.2
12.95
14.77
11.11
Fixed Assets
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
1.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
12.06
12.29
14.69
9
Inventories
0.14
0.31
0.01
0.11
Inventory Days
1,460
Sundry Debtors
0.45
0.15
0.14
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
11.7
12.17
14.78
8.89
Sundry Creditors
-0.15
-0.22
-0.11
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.12
-0.13
0
Cash
0.08
0.61
0.02
0.12
Total Assets
12.19
12.95
14.76
11.09
