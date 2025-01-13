iifl-logo-icon 1
Vandana Knitwear Ltd Balance Sheet

11.89
(1.97%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:22:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vandana Knitwear Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.7

10.7

10.7

10.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.72

0.62

0.49

0.41

Net Worth

11.42

11.32

11.19

11.11

Minority Interest

Debt

0.78

1.63

3.58

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

12.2

12.95

14.77

11.11

Fixed Assets

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

1.91

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

12.06

12.29

14.69

9

Inventories

0.14

0.31

0.01

0.11

Inventory Days

1,460

Sundry Debtors

0.45

0.15

0.14

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

11.7

12.17

14.78

8.89

Sundry Creditors

-0.15

-0.22

-0.11

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.08

-0.12

-0.13

0

Cash

0.08

0.61

0.02

0.12

Total Assets

12.19

12.95

14.76

11.09

