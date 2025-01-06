Vandana Knitwear Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0.09
0.07
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.05
-0.03
Working capital
0.52
-0.85
-0.48
1.97
Other operating items
Operating
0.51
-0.86
-0.44
2
Capital expenditure
0
0.06
0
0
Free cash flow
0.51
-0.8
-0.44
2
Equity raised
0.82
0.81
0.73
0.64
Investing
-0.59
1.75
0.58
-1.91
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.75
1.76
0.86
0.74
