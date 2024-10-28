Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

VANDANA KNITWEAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 20 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 28.10.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Notice of Annual General Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

VANDANA KNITWEAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 5th August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and any other agendas as may be considered necessary with the permission of the chair. Further in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Company has intimated its designated persons regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares from July 01 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public. With reference to above and pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e. 05th August, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 10 May 2024