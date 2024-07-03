iifl-logo-icon 1
Vandana Knitwear Ltd Company Summary

12.12
(1.93%)
Jan 14, 2025|01:16:00 PM

Vandana Knitwear Ltd Summary

Vandana Knitwear Ltd (formerly known as Trendy Knitwear Ltd) was incorporated in Mar.95 in Hyderabad as a public limited company, The company has a technical collaboration with Jung Won India, an agent of Jung Won Corporation, South Korea. Jung Won India would provide technical assistance and knowhow for manufacturing socks and dyeing of yarn which will be used in the manufacture of socks. The company is setting up a 100% EOU to manufacture knitted socks with an installed capacity of 5 lac dozen pairs, in Nandikandi (Medak district), Andhra Pradesh. It came out with a public issue in Aug.96 to part-finance this project.

