To the Members of Vardhman Concrete Limited Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Vardhman Concrete Limited (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and Statement of Changes in Equity and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its Loss (including other comprehensive income), and its Cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be

materially misstated. If, based on the work we performed, we conclude that there is material misstatement of this other information we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The accompanying financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors The Management and Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that are operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern:

We draw attention to Note no. 25 of the attached financial regarding the financial results of the Company having been prepared on a going concern basis which contemplates the realization of assets and satisfaction of liabilities in the normal course of business. The Company has been continuously incurring losses since last several years and its net-worth stands substantially eroded. These conditions indicate the existence of uncertainty that may cast doubt regarding the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. However, as explained by the Management, the company has orders, hence its ability to continue, inter-alia, is dependent on generation of cash flow, profits from their execution and on the Companys ability to infuse requisite funds for meeting its obligations.

Our opinion is not modified to this extent.

Emphasis of Matter:

a. We draw your attention to Note No 27 and 28 Overdue Trade Receivables of INR 36197.34 (000) and Advances and Deposits (included in the current assets) of INR 13967.89 (000) which in our opinion is doubtful for recovery and appropriate provision should be made. However, as explained by the Management, the Company is making concerted efforts to recover the same and is confident of recovery in due course. Hence no provision is considered necessary at present. Further aforesaid balances are subject to confirmation/ reconciliations and subsequent to adjustments, if any. As explained by the Management that there would not be any impact on loss for the year ended March 31, 2024 after such reconciliation.

b. There are certain legal disputes and claims which are under arbitration proceedings before judiciary authorities. The outcome of these proceedings against the Company may have significant impact on the loss for the year and net worth of the Company as on March 31, 2024, the amount whereof is not presently ascertainable.

c. We draw your attention to Note on Financials of Joint venture M/ s Diviniti & DKS (JV) for the financial year 2023-24 is not available and accordingly the management has taken the balance due as on March 2023.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act (hereinafter referred to as the Order, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, subject to the possible effects of the matters described in the Emphasis of Matter Section above , we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the accompanying financial statements.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The financial statements dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B; wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion;

g) The Company has not paid/ provided for any managerial remuneration during the year and

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements- Refer Note No 23 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Indian accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. No amounts are required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March, 2024.

iv. a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities including foreign entities (the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediaries shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in any other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

Company (the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee or security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The Management has represented to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds have been received by the Company from any person or the entities including foreign entities (the Funding Parties), with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise that the Company shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee or security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

c. Based on such audit procedures that the auditor has considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the management representations under sub clause a. and b. above contain any material misstatements.

v. The Company has not declared any dividend during the year under review.

vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from 1st April, 2023. During the year the Company has migrated to the Audit Trail Software and is in process of establishing the necessary controls and documentation regarding audit trail.

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company (subject to the possible effect of the matters described in the Emphasis of Matter section above) on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024,

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. In respect of fixed assets, according to the information and explanation given to us:

a) The Company is in the process of updating its Fixed Asset Register. No Intangibles are owned by the Company.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property Plant & Equipment by which Property Plant & Equipment are verified in reasonable intervals. No Fixed Assets were verified during the year.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or Intangible assets during the year ended 31st March, 2024.

e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ii. In respect of inventories:

(a) The Companys business does not involve inventories and, accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(ii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company does not have any working capital limits from banks or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. As informed to us, during the year, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (iii) of para 3 of the Order are not applicable.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, no loans investments and guarantees have been made by the Company. Accordingly, Clause (iv) of Para 3 of the Order pertaining to compliance of provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act is not applicable to the Company.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Act from the public. Thus, Clause (v) of Para 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have been informed by the management that the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records for the Company under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for any of the goods supplied and services rendered by the Company. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the company

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including income tax, and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of sales tax, wealth tax, Goods &services tax, duty of customs, employees state insurance and duty of excise.

(b)According to the information and explanation given to us, there is no disputed income tax or goods and service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. As per the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix.

(a) Loans amounting to INR 1,53,096.45 (000) are outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 are repayable on demand. Such loans thereon have not been demanded for repayment during the relevant financial year. According to the records of the Company examined by us and information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any financial institution or bank or government as at balance sheet date.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender during the financial year.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of term loans during the year and did not have any term loans outstanding at the beginning of the current year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its joint ventures.

x. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations

given by the management, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Accordingly, Clause 3 (x) of Para 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares / fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by

the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of Para 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been

disclosed in the financial statements under "Related Party Disclosure" as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, though the company is required to have an internal audit system under section 138 of the Act, it does not have the same established for the year.

(b) The company did not have an internal audit system for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. (a) As per the information provided to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

(b) The Company has not has conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has incurred any cash losses in the financial year and immediately preceding financial year amounting to INR 12,556.24(ooo) and INR 3,671.50 (ooo) respectively.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets, and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the financial statement of the company the provisions of Section 135 of the Act is not

applicable to the Company and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the financial statement of the company, since the company does not have any subsidiaries or associates the Company is not required to prepare Consolidated Financial Statements and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For GP Sharma & Co LLP.

Chartered Accountants

Firms registration number: 100957W/W100247 Sd/-

CA Utkarsh Sharma Partner

Membership number: 147906 UDIN: 24147906B KAKRQ9242 Place: Mumbai Date: April 29, 2024

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

In conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of Vardhaman Concrete Limited (the Company) as at and for the year ended 31st March, 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as at that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial statement based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial statement and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial statement includes obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based

on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Statement

A companys internal financial control over financial statement is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Statement

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial statement, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial statement to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial statement may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, subject to the possible effects of the matters described in the Emphasis of Matter Section above an adequate internal financial controls system over financial statement and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by ICAI.

For GP Sharma & Co LLP.

Chartered Accountants

Firms registration number: 100957W/W100247 Sd/-

CA Utkarsh Sharma Partner

Membership number: 147906 UDIN: 24147906B KAKRQ9242 Place: Mumbai Date: April 29, 2024