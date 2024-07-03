iifl-logo-icon 1
Vardhman Concrete Ltd Share Price

11.75
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.75
  • Day's High11.75
  • 52 Wk High14.7
  • Prev. Close11.75
  • Day's Low11.75
  • 52 Wk Low 7.35
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-27.64
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.41
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vardhman Concrete Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement - Products

Open

11.75

Prev. Close

11.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

11.75

Day's Low

11.75

52 Week's High

14.7

52 Week's Low

7.35

Book Value

-27.64

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.41

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vardhman Concrete Ltd Corporate Action

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 May, 2024

arrow

Vardhman Concrete Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vardhman Concrete Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:54 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 6.42%

Foreign: 6.42%

Indian: 40.89%

Non-Promoter- 52.68%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 52.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vardhman Concrete Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.31

7.31

7.31

7.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-16.99

-15.69

-15.29

-14.93

Net Worth

-9.68

-8.38

-7.98

-7.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

2

2.5

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-20

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.36

-0.2

-0.44

1.82

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

Tax paid

0.01

0.01

0.03

0

Working capital

0.02

0.17

0.32

-5.67

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-20

0

Op profit growth

-46.81

14.61

-111.3

-750.97

EBIT growth

224.23

-80.22

-111.8

-759.43

Net profit growth

86.6

-53.99

-122.68

-432.53

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Vardhman Concrete Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Ramco Industries Ltd

RAMCOIND

272.75

29.872,367.7234.440.27268.7141.88

Hil Ltd

HIL

2,537.05

46.941,913.1660.121.48481.211,695.42

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd

BIGBLOC

103.6

01,466.72-2.860.1914.583.95

Everest Industries Ltd

EVERESTIND

779.2

70.521,232.69-8.490.32373.95390.02

Visaka Industries Ltd

VISAKAIND

90.37

0780.84-16.070.55307.3586.34

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vardhman Concrete Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rajesh Vardhan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shailesh Jogani

Managing Director

Vishal Vardhan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ramesh Vardhan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Krati Patel

Independent Director

Saroj Rathod

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vardhman Concrete Ltd

Summary

Vardhman Concrete Ltd (Formerly known as Stresscrete India Limited) promoted by Arvind B Shah with the object of manufacturing precast prestressed concrete products and for executing engineering contracts, was incorporated in Oct.82 as a private limited company. It was converted into a public limited company in Oct.94. In 1994. The Company is engaged in Construction Activity.The company carried out many challenging structures mainly in precast prestressed concrete such as the Matunga and Goregaon fly-over bridges over the railway line, Silos for Digvijay cement, MHADA housing complex at Oshiwara, etc.In 1994-95, the company promoted a project of setting up an integrated plant to manufacture precast prestress concrete members on commercial basis with an intalled capacity of 15,000 cmtr pa. The project was set up at Lohop (Raigad district), Maharashtra. The project was part financed through a public issue in Dec.95. The said project is in advance stage of completion.The company has technical collaboration with Wilson Concrete Company and CEG International of the US. The setting up of the composite Precast Prestressed Concrete Plant at Lohop Village, Dist. Raigad to manufacture large panels for Buildings , Industrial Structures etc was complete in July 1997 and the Company has started the commercial production since August 1997.During the year 1999-2000, the Company has received enquiries from various prospective clientels like Southern Railway, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. a
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vardhman Concrete Ltd share price today?

The Vardhman Concrete Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vardhman Concrete Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vardhman Concrete Ltd is ₹8.41 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vardhman Concrete Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vardhman Concrete Ltd is 0 and -0.43 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vardhman Concrete Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vardhman Concrete Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vardhman Concrete Ltd is ₹7.35 and ₹14.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vardhman Concrete Ltd?

Vardhman Concrete Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.74%, 3 Years at 4.49%, 1 Year at 24.60%, 6 Month at 33.67%, 3 Month at 10.95% and 1 Month at -5.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vardhman Concrete Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vardhman Concrete Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.32 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 52.68 %

