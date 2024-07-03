SectorCement - Products
Open₹11.75
Prev. Close₹11.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹11.75
Day's Low₹11.75
52 Week's High₹14.7
52 Week's Low₹7.35
Book Value₹-27.64
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.41
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.31
7.31
7.31
7.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-16.99
-15.69
-15.29
-14.93
Net Worth
-9.68
-8.38
-7.98
-7.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
2
2.5
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-20
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.36
-0.2
-0.44
1.82
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Tax paid
0.01
0.01
0.03
0
Working capital
0.02
0.17
0.32
-5.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-20
0
Op profit growth
-46.81
14.61
-111.3
-750.97
EBIT growth
224.23
-80.22
-111.8
-759.43
Net profit growth
86.6
-53.99
-122.68
-432.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Ramco Industries Ltd
RAMCOIND
272.75
|29.87
|2,367.72
|34.44
|0.27
|268.7
|141.88
Hil Ltd
HIL
2,537.05
|46.94
|1,913.16
|60.12
|1.48
|481.21
|1,695.42
BIGBLOC Construction Ltd
BIGBLOC
103.6
|0
|1,466.72
|-2.86
|0.19
|14.58
|3.95
Everest Industries Ltd
EVERESTIND
779.2
|70.52
|1,232.69
|-8.49
|0.32
|373.95
|390.02
Visaka Industries Ltd
VISAKAIND
90.37
|0
|780.84
|-16.07
|0.55
|307.35
|86.34
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rajesh Vardhan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shailesh Jogani
Managing Director
Vishal Vardhan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ramesh Vardhan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Krati Patel
Independent Director
Saroj Rathod
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vardhman Concrete Ltd
Summary
Vardhman Concrete Ltd (Formerly known as Stresscrete India Limited) promoted by Arvind B Shah with the object of manufacturing precast prestressed concrete products and for executing engineering contracts, was incorporated in Oct.82 as a private limited company. It was converted into a public limited company in Oct.94. In 1994. The Company is engaged in Construction Activity.The company carried out many challenging structures mainly in precast prestressed concrete such as the Matunga and Goregaon fly-over bridges over the railway line, Silos for Digvijay cement, MHADA housing complex at Oshiwara, etc.In 1994-95, the company promoted a project of setting up an integrated plant to manufacture precast prestress concrete members on commercial basis with an intalled capacity of 15,000 cmtr pa. The project was set up at Lohop (Raigad district), Maharashtra. The project was part financed through a public issue in Dec.95. The said project is in advance stage of completion.The company has technical collaboration with Wilson Concrete Company and CEG International of the US. The setting up of the composite Precast Prestressed Concrete Plant at Lohop Village, Dist. Raigad to manufacture large panels for Buildings , Industrial Structures etc was complete in July 1997 and the Company has started the commercial production since August 1997.During the year 1999-2000, the Company has received enquiries from various prospective clientels like Southern Railway, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. a
The Vardhman Concrete Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vardhman Concrete Ltd is ₹8.41 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vardhman Concrete Ltd is 0 and -0.43 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vardhman Concrete Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vardhman Concrete Ltd is ₹7.35 and ₹14.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Vardhman Concrete Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.74%, 3 Years at 4.49%, 1 Year at 24.60%, 6 Month at 33.67%, 3 Month at 10.95% and 1 Month at -5.62%.
