Vardhman Concrete Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.31
7.31
7.31
7.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-16.99
-15.69
-15.29
-14.93
Net Worth
-9.68
-8.38
-7.98
-7.62
Minority Interest
Debt
15.31
14.96
14.59
14.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.04
0.05
0.06
0.07
Total Liabilities
5.67
6.63
6.67
6.65
Fixed Assets
0.39
0.43
0.48
0.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.29
6.2
6.19
6.07
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
6.13
7.11
7.07
7.02
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.84
-0.85
-0.82
-0.89
Cash
0
0
0.01
0.05
Total Assets
5.68
6.63
6.68
6.65
