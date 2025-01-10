iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vardhman Concrete Ltd Balance Sheet

11.34
(-0.44%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vardhman Concrete Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.31

7.31

7.31

7.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-16.99

-15.69

-15.29

-14.93

Net Worth

-9.68

-8.38

-7.98

-7.62

Minority Interest

Debt

15.31

14.96

14.59

14.2

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.04

0.05

0.06

0.07

Total Liabilities

5.67

6.63

6.67

6.65

Fixed Assets

0.39

0.43

0.48

0.53

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.29

6.2

6.19

6.07

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

6.13

7.11

7.07

7.02

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.84

-0.85

-0.82

-0.89

Cash

0

0

0.01

0.05

Total Assets

5.68

6.63

6.68

6.65

Vardhman Concr. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vardhman Concrete Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.