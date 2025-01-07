iifl-logo-icon 1
Vardhman Concrete Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.39
(-3.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

2

2.5

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-20

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0.19

0.01

Other costs

-0.12

-0.24

-2.23

-0.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

111.51

17.09

Operating profit

-0.14

-0.26

-0.23

2.07

OPM

0

0

-11.71

82.89

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

Interest expense

-0.2

-0.15

-0.2

-0.25

Other income

0.03

0.26

0.03

0.05

Profit before tax

-0.36

-0.2

-0.44

1.82

Taxes

0.01

0.01

0.03

0

Tax rate

-2.92

-5.23

-7.26

0.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.35

-0.19

-0.41

1.82

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.35

-0.19

-0.41

1.82

yoy growth (%)

86.6

-53.99

-122.68

-432.53

NPM

0

0

-20.72

73.09

