Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
2
2.5
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-20
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0.19
0.01
Other costs
-0.12
-0.24
-2.23
-0.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
111.51
17.09
Operating profit
-0.14
-0.26
-0.23
2.07
OPM
0
0
-11.71
82.89
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Interest expense
-0.2
-0.15
-0.2
-0.25
Other income
0.03
0.26
0.03
0.05
Profit before tax
-0.36
-0.2
-0.44
1.82
Taxes
0.01
0.01
0.03
0
Tax rate
-2.92
-5.23
-7.26
0.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.35
-0.19
-0.41
1.82
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.35
-0.19
-0.41
1.82
yoy growth (%)
86.6
-53.99
-122.68
-432.53
NPM
0
0
-20.72
73.09
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.