Vardhman Concrete Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.36
-0.2
-0.44
1.82
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Tax paid
0.01
0.01
0.03
0
Working capital
0.02
0.17
0.32
-5.67
Other operating items
Operating
-0.38
-0.06
-0.14
-3.89
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.38
-0.06
-0.14
-3.89
Equity raised
-29.18
-28.81
-27.97
-31.62
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
28.14
27.53
28.78
32.64
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.42
-1.35
0.66
-2.87
